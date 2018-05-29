ABC has canceled the revival of “Roseanne.”

ABC made the decision after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, called former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett an “offspring of the ‘Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes’” in what was a “bizarre, racist Twitter rant” Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement, according to Variety.

Barr’s initial comments came as a response to a comment about Jarrett, who is African-American, on Twitter. Barr tweeted an apology for the insult.

"I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," Barr tweeted. "I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

Barr said she was leaving Twitter, too.

After her comments came to light, one of the show’s producers, Wanda Sykes, said she was done with the show.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Barr’s daughter on the sitcom, called the comments "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."

She added, "This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."

Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson called for ABC to cancel the show, too.

"[email protected], how desperate are you to profit from Roseanne's racism? We know racism sells in this country, it always has. But you don't have to participate in it," he tweeted. "This apology is meaningless. Cancel Roseanne."

“Roseanne” had a run of success as a rebooted show this year, attracting high ratings and even received a renewal for a second season.