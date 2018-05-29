A Utah-based writer whose viral article slammed “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines earlier this year has now apologized.

In a new article for Fox News, Daryl Austin, an Orem native, specifically apologized for writing that the couple was not as family-friendly as they claimed to be.

In April, Austin wrote that the couple doesn’t put family first since the pair spend so much of their time building their own business. In his original article, Austin wanted to highlight the importance of putting family first.

“No matter how rich and famous, we are all limited by the same 24 hours in a day,” Austin wrote in his original USA Today piece. “You cannot do all they’ve done (or even a fraction of it) and still have any real time left over for family. Frankly, I wonder where they even find the time to brush their teeth, let alone spend quality, one-on-one time with each child daily.”

Chip Gaines responded to the original column in a tweet.

“I don’t know daryl, & he clearly doesn’t know me,” Chip Gaines tweeted. “But for the record: If there is ever a need w/my family (1st), I’ll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin. BUT jo & I believe, w/God anything is possible. Including having an amazing family AND career you love.”

Now, Austin penned an apology for Fox News in which he said his own perspective as a parent warped his view. But he wrote he had a change of heart during a recent trip to Mexico.

While in Mexico, Austin said he saw a mother working on Mother’s Day while local children played with trash on the side of the road.

"Suddenly the parenting choices of two well-meaning American parents paled in comparison. Especially because as bad as it seemed to be for some of the children I witnessed in Mexico, I knew in that moment that many children all over the world were suffering even more," he wrote, according to Deadline.

He said he couldn’t imagine “how lucky any of those kids without parents would feel to have a mother and father like Chip and Joanna Gaines.”

“I don’t know them personally, but I suspect they really are terrific parents,” Austin wrote. “I’ve never said or thought otherwise. And just because Chip Gaines chooses to spend his time differently than I do doesn’t make him any less of a father. Mine was a flawed argument that projected my if/then belief system onto another family. My intention was to start a conversation about what it actually means to put family first, but my means of doing so were way off course. If our society is ever going to have the conversations we need to be having, judging and shaming one another is a terrible place to begin, especially when there are so many more serious concerns that need addressing.”

Austin said he regretted writing the original piece, according to People magazine.

“I’ve never backed down from anything I’ve written before now, but maybe progressing in my beliefs and doing better next time is what being a fixer upper is all about,” Austin said.

You can read his entire apology at Fox News.

The Gaines family has yet to respond to the apology piece.