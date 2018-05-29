SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Library Board is looking to fill volunteer two positions.

The board recommends policies, procedures and direction for library services, and supports the work of 18 branches, two county jail sites, two reading rooms and an event center.

Volunteers would serve four-year terms beginning this summer. Individuals who live in Magna, West Valley, Taylorsville, Kearns, Midvale, South Jordan, Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman are especially encouraged to apply.

The board meets on the fourth Monday of each month, from noon to 2 p.m. at different library locations. For additional details and to apply online, go to slcolibrary.org/gl/glal/board.htm.

In addition to the openings on the library board, the county is seeking volunteers for several other boards. Additional information and a link to an online application are available at slco.org/mayor/boards.