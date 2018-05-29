A total of 79 players with Utah ties are on NFL rosters as the end of May nears and OTAs are going on throughout the league.

By comparison, there were 90 local players on NFL rosters around mid-May in 2017, including 35 rookies. This year, only 14 rookies currently find themselves in the league.

In 2016, there were 75 locals on NFL rosters around this time, while there were 70 Utah ties in the league in mid-May 2015.

Here’s a breakdown of those 79 players (they can count towards multiple categories):

— 28 who played at the University of Utah (down from 40 last year)

— 18 who played at BYU (down from 19 last year)

— 16 who played at Utah State (down from 18 last year)

— 5 who played at Southern Utah (down from 6 last year)

— 4 who played at Weber State (up from 1 last year)

— 6 who played at Snow College (down from 7 last year)

— 27 who played football at Utah high schools (down from 29 last year)

Here’s a look at each local player in the NFL, listed by team in alphabetical order:

Arizona Cardinals

David Goldman, AP Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Simms (4) passes against Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini (65) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Pasoni Tasini

No. 65, Defensive tackle

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Pasini is in his second year with the organization after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent last year on the Cardinals’ practice squad and signed a future/reserve contract in January.

Andrew Vollert

No. 89, Tight end

Local tie: Weber State

2017 stats (college): 61 receptions, 773 yards, 5 touchdowns; 2 of 3 passing, 11 yards, 2 touchdowns

Vollert, a consensus All-America in 2017, signed an undrafted free agent contract with Arizona following this year’s NFL draft.

Atlanta Falcons

Winslow Townson, FR170221 AP Atlanta Falcons defensive end Derrick Shelby during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Derrick Shelby

No. 90, Defensive end

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 30 tackles, 1 sack, 14 starts

Shelby was released prior to free agency after his second season in Atlanta, then the Falcons re-signed him on March 22 to a one-year deal worth $2 million in base salary, according to Spotrac.

Salesi Uhatafe

No. 62, Offensive guard

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats (college): 13 starts

A four-year starter for the Utes, Uhatafe signed an undrafted free agent contract with Atlanta following the 2018 NFL draft.

Baltimore Ravens

Nick Wass, FR67404 AP Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle celebrates after running an intercepted pass back for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bronson Kaufusi

No. 92, Defensive end

Local ties: BYU and Timpview High

2017 stats: 5 tackles, 1 start

Kaufusi is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract with the Ravens after being drafted in the third round by Baltimore in 2016.

Kai Nacua

No. 31, Safety

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 14 tackles, 3 starts

Nacua was claimed off waivers by the Ravens on May 1 after being released by Browns on April 30. He’s in his second season as an undrafted free agent.

Eric Weddle

No. 32, Safety

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 63 tackles, 1 sack, 8 pass deflections, 6 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 16 starts

Weddle earned Pro Bowl honors for the second straight year in 2017. He is scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary this year, according to Over the Cap, and is in the third year of a four-year contract with Baltimore.

Buffalo Bills

Jeffrey T. Barnes, FR171450 AP Buffalo Bills rookie Taron Johnson (24) stretches during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's training facility in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Kaelin Clay

No. 15, Wide receiver

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 6 receptions, 85 yards; 3 carries, 27 yards; 19 punt returns, 149 yards, 1 TD; 3 kickoff returns, 52 yards; 2 starts

Clay signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Bills on March 29, his second stint with the team after spending time in Buffalo last season. He finished 2017 in Carolina, including his first playoff game, where he had three catches for 32 yards in a loss to New Orleans.

Taron Johnson

No. 24, Cornerback

Local tie: Weber State

2017 stats (college): 49 tackles, 3 interceptions, 12 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Johnson, the Big Sky Defensive MVP in 2017, was selected by Buffalo with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He signed his rookie contract May 11.

Star Lotulelei

No. 98, Defensive tackle

Local ties: Utah, Snow College and Bingham High

2017 stats: 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery, 16 starts

Lotulelei signed with the Bills on March 15 as an unrestricted free agent after playing his first five seasons in Carolina. Lotulelei signed a five-year, $50 million deal with Buffalo with $25 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Mike Rodak reported, that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Tenny Palepoi

No. 91, Defensive tackle

Local ties: Utah, Snow College and Skyline High

2017 stats: 24 tackles, 1 sack

Palepoi signed a one-year contract with the Bills on April 16 as an unrestricted free agent. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers organization and began his career as an undrafted free agent.

De’Ondre Wesley

No. 74, Offensive tackle

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: DNP

Wesley signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Jan. 8 after he spent last year on Buffalo’s practice squad.

Carolina Panthers

Phelan M. Ebenhack, FR121174 AP Carolina Panthers center Tyler Larsen (69) jogs out of the tunnel and onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tyler Larsen

No. 69, Center

Local ties: Utah State and Jordan High

2017 stats: 10 starts

Larsen re-signed with the Panthers this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent and is headed into his third year with the team. The one-year contract is worth $630,000 in base salary, according to Over the Cap.

Jared Norris

No. 52, Linebacker

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 4 tackles

Norris ended last year on injured reserve with a calf injury. He is headed into his third season with Carolina after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Chicago Bears

Darron Cummings, AP Utah defensive lineman Kylie Fitts runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kylie Fitts

No. 49, Linebacker

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats (college): 23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

Fitts was a sixth-round selection (181st overall pick) by Chicago in this year’s NFL draft. He agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the Bears on May 10.

Patrick Scales

No. 48, Long snapper

Local ties: Utah State and Weber High

2017 stats: DNP

Scales missed the 2017 season, his third in Chicago, with a torn ACL. He re-signed with the Bears on March 27 on a one-year deal worth $630,000 in base salary, according to Spotrac.

Cincinnati Bengals

Stephen B. Morton, FR56856 AP Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil (59) sits over Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Nick Vigil

No. 59, Linebacker

Local ties: Utah State and Fremont High

2017 stats: 79 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 interception, 11 starts

Vigil is in his third year with the team after being a third-round selection by the Bengals in 2016. He missed five games last year and ended the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Week 12.

Cleveland Browns

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Cleveland Browns' Nate Orchard (44) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Micah Hannemann

No. 35, Defensive back

Local ties: BYU and Lone Peak High

2017 stats (college): 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

Hannemann signed as a free agent with the Browns after not being selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Nate Orchard

No. 44, Defensive end

Local ties: Utah and Highland High

2017 stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 start

Orchard is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Browns and is set to make just over $1 million in base salary, according to Over the Cap.

Dallas Cowboys

Ron Jenkins, FR171331 AP Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs the ball during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tre’von Johnson

No. 56, Linebacker

Local tie: Weber State and Hunter High

2017 stats: DNP

Johnson spent the majority of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad after originally signing with Arizona as an undrafted free agent.

Dalton Schultz

No. 86, Tight end

Local tie: Bingham High

2017 stats (college): 22 receptions, 212 yards, 3 touchdowns

Schultz was selected by the Cowboys with the 137th overall pick (fourth round) of this year’s NFL draft. He signed his rookie contract May 11.

Denver Broncos

Jack Dempsey, FR42408 AP Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles plays against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Garett Bolles

No. 72, Offensive tackle

Local ties: Utah, Snow College and Westlake High

2017 stats: 16 starts

Bolles earned Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team honors in 2017 after he was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Broncos. In the second year of his rookie contract, he is set to make $966,450 in base salary and a little over $1.5 million in bonus money this year, according to Spotrac.

Devontae Booker

No. 23, Running back

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 79 carries, 299 yards, 1 touchdown; 30 receptions, 275 yards

Booker is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract with the Broncos and is set to make $630,000 in base salary and over $95,000 in bonuses, according to Over the Cap.

J.J. Dielman

No. 64, Center

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Dielman spent time with three different teams in 2017, after being drafted by Cincinnati. He spent the majority of the year on the practice squad for the Bengals before the Broncos added him to its active roster late in the year.

Jordan Leslie

No. 19, Wide receiver

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 1 reception, 26 yards

Leslie spent time on the Browns’ practice squad and active roster in the early part of last season before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He signed to a future/reserve contract with Denver in January.

Tim Patrick

No. 81, Wide receiver

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: DNP

After unsuccessful free-agent stints with Baltimore and San Francisco, Patrick signed to Denver’s practice squad for part of last season. He signed a future/reserve contract with the Broncos on Jan. 1.

Jeremiah Poutasi

No. 74, Offensive guard

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Poutasi, in his third NFL season, spent time on the practice squad for the Jaguars, Rams and Broncos in 2017. He signed a future/reserve contract with Denver on Jan. 1.

Detroit Lions

Jose Juarez, FR171038 AP Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) reacts after a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Ezekiel Ansah

No. 94, Defensive end

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 44 tackles, 12 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 14 starts

The Lions signed Ansah to the franchise tag this offseason, netting him $17.14 million in 2018, NFL.com reported. Detroit has until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with him.

Miles Killebrew

No. 35, Safety

Local tie: Southern Utah

2017 stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 touchdown, 1 forced fumble, 3 starts

Killebrew saw his role increase on the Lions’ defense last year, and he heads into his third NFL season this year after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2016.

Nevin Lawson

No. 24, Cornerback

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 47 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 15 starts

Lawson re-signed on a two-year, $9.6 million contract with Detroit this offseason, a deal that will bring him a base salary of $2.3 million in 2018 (all guaranteed), according to Over the Cap.

Raysean Pringle

No. 46, Cornerback

Local tie: Southern Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Pringle spent time on the practice squad for the Jaguars and Packers last season. He participated in the developmental Spring League in late March, then signed with Detroit on April 18.

Green Bay Packers

Don Wright, FR87040 AP Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Marwin Evans

No. 25, Safety

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 23 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 start

Evans is in his final year of a three-year contract that will bring him $630,000 in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap. He signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Kyler Fackrell

No. 51, Linebacker

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 28 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 starts

Fackrell increased his statistical impact on the Packers in his second year with the team after Green Bay used a third-round draft pick on him in 2016.

Devante Mays

No. 32, Running back

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 4 carries, 1 yard; 3 receptions, 0 yards

Mays played in eight games last year, mostly on special teams, and struggled to find his footing on offense after being a 2017 second-round draft pick.

Colby Pearson

No. 13 Wide receiver

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: DNP

Pearson, who signed with Green Bay last offseason as an undrafted free agent before being waived before the season, spent a few weeks on the team’s practice squad in December. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers in January.

Jamaal Williams

No. 30, Running back

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 153 carries, 556 yards, 4 touchdowns; 25 receptions, 262 yards, 2 touchdowns

Williams spent part of his rookie season as a starter and is set to play a major role on offense again this season. He will make $555,000 in base salary in the second year of his four-year rookie contract this year, according to Spotrac.

Houston Texans

Duane Burleson, FR38952 AP New York Jets tight end Jordan Leggett (49) pushes off on Detroit Lions cornerback Josh Thornton (47) while carrying the ball during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Josh Thornton

No. 36, Cornerback

Local tie: Southern Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Thornton spent time on the practice squad for Baltimore and Houston last season and signed a two-year contract with the Texans with a base salary of $480,000 in 2018, according to Spotrac.

Indianapolis Colts

Michael Conroy, AP Indianapolis Colts' Robert Turbin (33) reacts after a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Dres Anderson

No. 83, Wide receiver

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Anderson is on his fifth NFL team and spent time on the Colts and Redskins practice squads last season. He signed a future/reserve contract with Indianapolis on Jan. 1.

Tomasi Laulile

No. 66, Defensive tackle

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats (college): DNP

Laulile, who did not play for BYU last year due to suspension, signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Colts following this year’s draft.

Robert Turbin

No. 33, Running back

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 23 carries, 53 yards, 1 touchdown; 9 receptions, 56 yards; 1 start

Turbin went on injured reserve in October last season with an elbow injury. He is set to make $1 million in base salary in the final year of his contract with the Colts, according to Spotrac.

Jacksonville Jaguars

John Raoux, AP Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) and defensive end Hunter Dimick (79) walk to the field before an NFL football practice, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Hunter Dimick

No. 79, Defensive end

Local ties: Utah and Syracuse High

2017 stats: DNP

Dimick spent last year on the Jaguars’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent, and he moving from defensive end to fullback, though he’s now listed at defensive end again. He signed a reserve/future contract Jan. 22.

Kansas City Chiefs

Charlie Riedel, AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) participates in a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jordan Devey

No. 65, Offensive line

Local tie: Snow College and American Fork High

2017 stats: 1 start

Devey played in nine games with the Chiefs in 2017 in his second year with the team. He re-signed with Kansas City on March 16 on a one-year deal worth $880,000, including $790,00 in base salary, according to Over the Cap.

Marcus Kemp

No. 19, Wide receiver

Local tie: Layton High

2017 stats: 1 game played

Kemp spent the majority of his first NFL season on the Chiefs’ practice squad after being an undrafted free agent. He did make it on the active roster for one regular-season game, though, and again was added to the active roster for the team’s playoff game against Tennessee.

Tejan Koroma

No. 73, Offensive line

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats (college): 13 starts

Koroma, who started every game he played at BYU, signed as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City on May 9 after trying out for the team at its rookie minicamp.

Daniel Sorensen

No. 49, Safety

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception, 14 starts

Sorensen had his best season as a pro in 2017, starting in place of an injured Eric Berry. He signed a four-year contract extension in March 2017 that will net him $3.65 million in base salary this year, according to Spotrac, as well as $1.65 million in bonuses.

Kerwynn Williams

No. 25, Running back

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 120 carries, 426 yards, 1 touchdown; 10 receptions, 93 yards; 21 punt returns, 137 yards; 16 kickoff returns, 326 yards

Williams joined the Chiefs this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after four years in Arizona, including his best statistical season in 2017. He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City worth $790,000 in base salary, according to Spotrac.

Los Angeles Chargers

Mark J. Terrill, AP Denver Broncos wide receiver Hunter Sharp, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Michael Davis

No. 43, Cornerback

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 18 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Davis played in every game but one, mainly on special teams, for the Chargers last season after joining the team as an undrafted free agent.

Sam Tevi

No. 69, Offensive tackle

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 1 start

Tevi is in his second season with Los Angeles after being a sixth-round pick by the team in the 2017 draft. He played in 14 games for the Chargers last season.

Los Angeles Rams

Chris Carlson, AP Los Angeles Rams' Dominique Hatfield works out during practice at the NFL football team's training camp Monday, May 21, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Dominique Hatfield

No. 36, Defensive back

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 5 tackles

Hatfield, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent last year, spent time on both the active roster and practice squad in 2017. He played in 11 regular-season games.

McKay Murphy

No. 61, Defensive tackle

Local ties: Weber State and Lone Peak High

2017 stats (college): 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

Murphy, a first-team All-Big Sky selection in 2017, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following this year’s NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins

Rich Barnes, FR171545 AP Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack (16) and long snapper John Denney (92) walk to the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Isaac Asiata

No. 68, Offensive guard

Local ties: Utah and Spanish Fork High

2017 stats: 1 game played

Asiata is in his second year with the Dolphins after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He was inactive for 15 games last season.

Jalen Davis

No. 1, Cornerback

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats (college): 33 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, 15 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

Davis signed with Miami as an undrafted free-agent contract following the 2018 NFL draft. He was a four-year starter at Utah State and earned Walter Camp first-team All-America honors last year.

John Denney

No. 92, Long snapper

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 16 games played, 2 tackles

Denney, the team’s starting long snapper, re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal on March 15, with a salary likely to be in the $980,000 range, according to the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly. He’s heading into his 14th season with the organization.

Minnesota Vikings

Dave Campbell, AP In this March 9, 2018 photo, a gas fireplace, left, and Vikings ship design is shown in the locker room at the new Minnesota Vikings NFL football team headquarters in Eagan, Minn. The move to the state-of-the-art new headquarters comes just in time to impress the free agents they'll try to start signing this week. (AP Photo/Dave Campbell)

No local players

New England Patriots

Steven Senne, AP New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy takes questions from reporters in the team's locker room, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Harvey Langi

No. 48, Linebacker

Local ties: BYU, Utah and Bingham High

2017 stats: 1 tackle

Langi is in his second year with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was placed on the non-football injury list after he and his wife, Cassidy, were seriously injured in a car accident. “I just take it day by day,” Langi told the Boston Herald. “I’m just getting ready every day just to come out here and help the team as much as I can.”

Eric Rowe

No. 25, Cornerback

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 15 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 3 starts

Rowe is headed into his second full season with New England and third overall after being traded from Philadelphia in 2016. He had 13 tackles and three pass deflections in three playoff games, and according to Over the Cap, Rowe is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2018.

Kyle Van Noy

No. 53, Linebacker

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 12 starts

Van Noy enjoyed his best season as a pro last year and added 16 tackles, a sack, a pass deflection and a forced fumble during three playoff games. Van Noy will earn $2 million in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap, and his current deal with New England runs through 2019.

New Orleans Saints

Jeff Roberson, AP New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Taysom Hill

No. 7, Quarterback

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats: 4 tackles

After being claimed off waivers from Green Bay, Hill earned a role on special teams with the Saints and played in five regular-season games. He will earn $555,000 in base salary this season in his second year of a three-year contract, according to Over the Cap.

Marcus Williams

No. 43, Safety

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 73 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 15 starts

Williams, a 2017 second-round NFL draft pick, made an immediate impact with New Orleans as a rookie. He led all rookie safeties in interceptions last year and is set to make $748,655 (all guaranteed) in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap.

New York Giants

Bill Kostroun, FR51951 AP New York Giants wide receiver Hunter Sharp (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Hunter Sharp

No. 15, Wide receiver

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 5 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 start

The Giants signed Sharp off the Broncos’ practice squad late in the year last season, and the former Aggie scored his first NFL regular-season touchdown in a Week 17 game against Washington.

New York Jets

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) tries to return a kick as BYU and LSU play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

Jonah Trinnaman

No. 9, Wide receiver

Local ties: BYU, Snow College and American Fork

2017 stats (college): 24 receptions, 305 yards; 17 kickoff returns, 332 yards

Trinnaman signed a free-agent deal with the Jets on May 23. He originally signed an undrafted free-agent contract with Arizona following the 2018 draft but was waived by the Cardinals after the team’s rookie minicamp.

Oakland Raiders

Lynne Sladky, AP Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn (72) sits on the sidelines, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

James Cowser

No. 47, Linebacker/defensive end

Local ties: Southern Utah and Davis High

2017 stats: 23 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble

Cowser played in every game for the Raiders last season in his second year as an undrafted free agent. Cowser is set to make $630,000 in base salary in 2018 and will become a restricted free agent next year, according to Over the Cap.

Dallin Leavitt

No. 45, Safety

Local tie: Utah State, BYU

2017 stats (college): 94 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups

Leavitt signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders on May 14 following a successful tryout with the team at its rookie minicamp.

Donald Penn

No. 72, Offensive tackle

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 14 starts

Penn is headed into his 13th NFL season and fifth with the Raiders. After signing a two-year contract extension last September, he is set to make $6 million this year — including $3 million guaranteed — and $2.6 million in bonuses, according to Over the Cap.

Philadelphia Eagles

Paul Sancya, AP Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92) celebrates sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Haloti Ngata

No. 94, Defensive tackle

Local tie: Highland High

2017 stats: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass deflection

After playing the past three seasons for Detroit, Ngata signed with Philadelphia in March on a one-year, $2.6 million deal that is fully guaranteed, according to Over the Cap. The former Highland High star is headed into his 13th NFL season and had his 2017 season cut short by an elbow injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers

AJ Mast, FR123854 AP Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Brian Allen (29) signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Brian Allen

No. 29, Cornerback

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 2 tackles

Allen is in his second year with the Steelers after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played in 10 games last season.

San Francisco 49ers

Darron Cummings, AP BYU linebacker Fred Warner runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Pita Taumoepenu

No. 55, Linebacker

Local ties: Utah and Timpview High

2017 stats: No stats

Taumoepenu played in a pair of games during his rookie season after being selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Fred Warner

No. 48, Linebacker

Local tie: BYU

2017 stats (college): 87 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Warner was a third-round pick (70th overall) in this year’s NFL draft. The former Cougar linebacker and highest draft pick among locals in the 2018 draft hasn’t signed his rookie contract yet.

Joe Williams

No. 32, Running back

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: DNP

Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2017, spent last season on injured reserve after re-aggravating an ankle injury. Early in OTAs, Williams is impressing. “I noticed a couple runs today that flashed. (There were) two runs in particular that I told him he did a real good job on out there,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told 49ers.com on May 23.

Seattle Seahawks

Elaine Thompson, AP Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner stretches before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Maurice Alexander

No. 35, Strong safety

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 20 tackles, 4 starts

Alexander signed a one-year deal with Seattle on March 17 worth $880,000, including $90,000 in bonuses, according to Over the Cap. He spent three and a half years with the Rams, the team that drafted him, before being released midseason in 2017.

Bobby Wagner

No. 54, Linebacker

Local tie: Utah State

2017 stats: 133 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 safety, 6 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown, 16 starts

Wagner was named to his fourth straight Pro Bow in 2017 and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the third time. Pro Football Focus graded Wagner at 96.7 for the season, the highest grade among all NFL linebackers. He is in the third year of a four-year contract this season and is set to make $10 million in base salary and $3.6 million in bonuses, according to Spotrac.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Phelan M. Ebenhack, FR121174 AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Channing Ward (71) and defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (97) set up for a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Buccaneers won 12-8. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu

No. 96, Defensive tackle

Local ties: Utah and East High

2017 stats: DNP

Tu’ikolovatu spent his rookie season on injured reserve in 2017 with a right knee injury. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the team last year.

Tennessee Titans

Mark Humphrey, AP Tennessee Titans quarterback Luke Falk (11) stretches during NFL football rookie minicamp Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Luke Falk

No. 11, Quarterback

Local tie: Logan High

2017 stats (college): 357 of 534 passing, 3,593 yards, 30 touchdowns, 13 interceptions; 67 carries, minus-147 yards

Falk was a sixth-round draft pick by the Titans this year. The three-time All-Pac 12 selection signed his four-year rookie contract May 11.

LeShaun Sims

No. 36, Cornerback

Local tie: Southern Utah

2017 stats: 36 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 5 starts

Sims is in his third year in Tennessee after being a fifth-round pick by the team in the 2016 NFL draft. He ended the 2017 season on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during practice late in the year.

Xavier Su’a-Filo

No. 76, Offensive guard

Local tie: Timpview High

2017 stats: 16 starts

Su’a-Filo signed with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent on March 27 after playing his first four pro seasons in Houston. He signed a one-year deal with Tennessee worth $880,000 with a $30,000 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Washington Redskins

Nick Wass, FR67404 AP Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) adjusts his helmet during an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tony Bergstrom

No. 66, Center

Local ties: Utah and Skyline High

2017 stats: 3 starts

Bergstrom joined the Redskins in midseason last year in a year that saw him on three different rosters. He played four games in 2017 with Baltimore and nine with Washington, including the three starts.

Kapri Bibbs

No. 35, Running back

Local tie: Snow College

2017 stats: 21 carries, 79 yards; 14 receptions, 128 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 kickoff returns, 17 yards

Bibbs joined Washington’s practice squad late last year before seeing action in three December games. This is his first full offseason with the team.

Alex Smith

No. 11, Quarterback

Local tie: Utah

2017 stats: 341 of 505 passing, 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 60 carries, 355 yards, 1 touchdown

Smith joined his third NFL team in his 14-year career when Kansas City traded him to Washington in the offseason. His four-year contract extension worth $94 million, on top of the final year on his existing contract, will net Smith $40 million in 2018, which includes a signing bonus of $27 million, according to Sports Illustrated. All totaled, he is under contract for five years and $111 million, with $71 million guaranteed, SI reported.

Fish Smithson

No. 37, Safety

Local tie: Highland High

2017 stats: 1 tackle

Smithson, who joined Washington as an undrafted free agent last year, played in two games late in the 2017 season.

Zach Vigil

No. 56, Linebacker

Local ties: Utah State and Clearfield High

2017 stats: 59 tackles, 2 tackles, 6 starts

Vigil signed with Washington in mid-November last year and played in every game the remainder of the year. In the final two games, he had 30 tackles. Vigil is in the final year of a two-year deal that will bring him a base salary of $705,000 in 2018, according to Spotrac.

Current free agents

Chris Szagola, FR170982 AP San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Zane Beadles looks on during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A handful of local players find themselves looking for a team right now. That list includes:

— Ricky Ali’ifua, DE, Utah State (most recently with Cleveland)

— Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High (released by San Francisco on May 7)

— Anthony Denham, TE, Utah (spent time on Arizona’s practice squad last year)

— Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU (released by Baltimore on May 3)

— Brice McCain, CB, Utah (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Tennessee following the 2017 season)

— Keith McGill, DB, Utah (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Oakland following the 2017 season)

— Koa Misi, LB, Utah (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Miami following the 2017 season; he spent eight seasons with the Dolphins)

— JoJo Natson, WR/RS, Utah State (released by New York Jets on April 27)

— Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High (signed an undrafted free agent contract with Arizona but was released following rookie minicamp)

— Reggie Porter, CB, Utah (spent last year on injured reserve with Cleveland, then was waived by the Browns on April 20)

— Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah (Not retained by New England following the 2017 season)

— Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Tampa Bay following the 2017 season)

— Sean Smith, CB, Utah (released by Oakland on March 12)

— Sae Tautu, LB, BYU and Lone Peak High (released by New Orleans on May 8)

— D.J. Tialavea, OT/TE, Utah State and West Jordan High (spent time on Chicago’s practice squad in 2017)

— Jason Thompson, LB/S, Utah (released by Dallas on May 11)

— Travis Wilson, TE, Utah (spent time on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad in 2017; he recently had a tryout with Arizona)

Also of note

David Zalubowski, AP Denver Broncos rookie nose tackle Lowell Lotulelei takes part in drills during an orientation session for the team's rookies Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Broncos' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

— Former Utah defensive tackles Lowell Lotulelei (Bingham High) and Filipo Mokofisi (Woods Cross High) signed undrafted free agent contracts with Denver and Green Bay, respectively, following the 2018 draft but have since retired.