A total of 79 players with Utah ties are on NFL rosters as the end of May nears and OTAs are going on throughout the league.
By comparison, there were 90 local players on NFL rosters around mid-May in 2017, including 35 rookies. This year, only 14 rookies currently find themselves in the league.
In 2016, there were 75 locals on NFL rosters around this time, while there were 70 Utah ties in the league in mid-May 2015.
Here’s a breakdown of those 79 players (they can count towards multiple categories):
— 28 who played at the University of Utah (down from 40 last year)
— 18 who played at BYU (down from 19 last year)
— 16 who played at Utah State (down from 18 last year)
— 5 who played at Southern Utah (down from 6 last year)
— 4 who played at Weber State (up from 1 last year)
— 6 who played at Snow College (down from 7 last year)
— 27 who played football at Utah high schools (down from 29 last year)
Here’s a look at each local player in the NFL, listed by team in alphabetical order:
Arizona Cardinals
Pasoni Tasini
No. 65, Defensive tackle
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Pasini is in his second year with the organization after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent last year on the Cardinals’ practice squad and signed a future/reserve contract in January.
Andrew Vollert
No. 89, Tight end
Local tie: Weber State
2017 stats (college): 61 receptions, 773 yards, 5 touchdowns; 2 of 3 passing, 11 yards, 2 touchdowns
Vollert, a consensus All-America in 2017, signed an undrafted free agent contract with Arizona following this year’s NFL draft.
Atlanta Falcons
Derrick Shelby
No. 90, Defensive end
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 30 tackles, 1 sack, 14 starts
Shelby was released prior to free agency after his second season in Atlanta, then the Falcons re-signed him on March 22 to a one-year deal worth $2 million in base salary, according to Spotrac.
Salesi Uhatafe
No. 62, Offensive guard
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats (college): 13 starts
A four-year starter for the Utes, Uhatafe signed an undrafted free agent contract with Atlanta following the 2018 NFL draft.
Baltimore Ravens
Bronson Kaufusi
No. 92, Defensive end
Local ties: BYU and Timpview High
2017 stats: 5 tackles, 1 start
Kaufusi is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract with the Ravens after being drafted in the third round by Baltimore in 2016.
Kai Nacua
No. 31, Safety
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 14 tackles, 3 starts
Nacua was claimed off waivers by the Ravens on May 1 after being released by Browns on April 30. He’s in his second season as an undrafted free agent.
Eric Weddle
No. 32, Safety
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 63 tackles, 1 sack, 8 pass deflections, 6 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 16 starts
Weddle earned Pro Bowl honors for the second straight year in 2017. He is scheduled to make $6.5 million in base salary this year, according to Over the Cap, and is in the third year of a four-year contract with Baltimore.
Buffalo Bills
Kaelin Clay
No. 15, Wide receiver
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 6 receptions, 85 yards; 3 carries, 27 yards; 19 punt returns, 149 yards, 1 TD; 3 kickoff returns, 52 yards; 2 starts
Clay signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Bills on March 29, his second stint with the team after spending time in Buffalo last season. He finished 2017 in Carolina, including his first playoff game, where he had three catches for 32 yards in a loss to New Orleans.
Taron Johnson
No. 24, Cornerback
Local tie: Weber State
2017 stats (college): 49 tackles, 3 interceptions, 12 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Johnson, the Big Sky Defensive MVP in 2017, was selected by Buffalo with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He signed his rookie contract May 11.
Star Lotulelei
No. 98, Defensive tackle
Local ties: Utah, Snow College and Bingham High
2017 stats: 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery, 16 starts
Lotulelei signed with the Bills on March 15 as an unrestricted free agent after playing his first five seasons in Carolina. Lotulelei signed a five-year, $50 million deal with Buffalo with $25 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Mike Rodak reported, that includes a $13 million signing bonus.
Tenny Palepoi
No. 91, Defensive tackle
Local ties: Utah, Snow College and Skyline High
2017 stats: 24 tackles, 1 sack
Palepoi signed a one-year contract with the Bills on April 16 as an unrestricted free agent. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers organization and began his career as an undrafted free agent.
De’Ondre Wesley
No. 74, Offensive tackle
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: DNP
Wesley signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Jan. 8 after he spent last year on Buffalo’s practice squad.
Carolina Panthers
Tyler Larsen
No. 69, Center
Local ties: Utah State and Jordan High
2017 stats: 10 starts
Larsen re-signed with the Panthers this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent and is headed into his third year with the team. The one-year contract is worth $630,000 in base salary, according to Over the Cap.
Jared Norris
No. 52, Linebacker
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 4 tackles
Norris ended last year on injured reserve with a calf injury. He is headed into his third season with Carolina after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.
Chicago Bears
Kylie Fitts
No. 49, Linebacker
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats (college): 23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
Fitts was a sixth-round selection (181st overall pick) by Chicago in this year’s NFL draft. He agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract with the Bears on May 10.
Patrick Scales
No. 48, Long snapper
Local ties: Utah State and Weber High
2017 stats: DNP
Scales missed the 2017 season, his third in Chicago, with a torn ACL. He re-signed with the Bears on March 27 on a one-year deal worth $630,000 in base salary, according to Spotrac.
Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Vigil
No. 59, Linebacker
Local ties: Utah State and Fremont High
2017 stats: 79 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 interception, 11 starts
Vigil is in his third year with the team after being a third-round selection by the Bengals in 2016. He missed five games last year and ended the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Week 12.
Cleveland Browns
Micah Hannemann
No. 35, Defensive back
Local ties: BYU and Lone Peak High
2017 stats (college): 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 touchdown, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble
Hannemann signed as a free agent with the Browns after not being selected in this year’s NFL draft.
Nate Orchard
No. 44, Defensive end
Local ties: Utah and Highland High
2017 stats: 25 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 start
Orchard is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Browns and is set to make just over $1 million in base salary, according to Over the Cap.
Dallas Cowboys
Tre’von Johnson
No. 56, Linebacker
Local tie: Weber State and Hunter High
2017 stats: DNP
Johnson spent the majority of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad after originally signing with Arizona as an undrafted free agent.
Dalton Schultz
No. 86, Tight end
Local tie: Bingham High
2017 stats (college): 22 receptions, 212 yards, 3 touchdowns
Schultz was selected by the Cowboys with the 137th overall pick (fourth round) of this year’s NFL draft. He signed his rookie contract May 11.
Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles
No. 72, Offensive tackle
Local ties: Utah, Snow College and Westlake High
2017 stats: 16 starts
Bolles earned Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team honors in 2017 after he was selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Broncos. In the second year of his rookie contract, he is set to make $966,450 in base salary and a little over $1.5 million in bonus money this year, according to Spotrac.
Devontae Booker
No. 23, Running back
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 79 carries, 299 yards, 1 touchdown; 30 receptions, 275 yards
Booker is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract with the Broncos and is set to make $630,000 in base salary and over $95,000 in bonuses, according to Over the Cap.
J.J. Dielman
No. 64, Center
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Dielman spent time with three different teams in 2017, after being drafted by Cincinnati. He spent the majority of the year on the practice squad for the Bengals before the Broncos added him to its active roster late in the year.
Jordan Leslie
No. 19, Wide receiver
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 1 reception, 26 yards
Leslie spent time on the Browns’ practice squad and active roster in the early part of last season before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He signed to a future/reserve contract with Denver in January.
Tim Patrick
No. 81, Wide receiver
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: DNP
After unsuccessful free-agent stints with Baltimore and San Francisco, Patrick signed to Denver’s practice squad for part of last season. He signed a future/reserve contract with the Broncos on Jan. 1.
Jeremiah Poutasi
No. 74, Offensive guard
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Poutasi, in his third NFL season, spent time on the practice squad for the Jaguars, Rams and Broncos in 2017. He signed a future/reserve contract with Denver on Jan. 1.
Detroit Lions
Ezekiel Ansah
No. 94, Defensive end
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 44 tackles, 12 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 14 starts
The Lions signed Ansah to the franchise tag this offseason, netting him $17.14 million in 2018, NFL.com reported. Detroit has until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with him.
Miles Killebrew
No. 35, Safety
Local tie: Southern Utah
2017 stats: 38 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 1 touchdown, 1 forced fumble, 3 starts
Killebrew saw his role increase on the Lions’ defense last year, and he heads into his third NFL season this year after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2016.
Nevin Lawson
No. 24, Cornerback
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 47 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, 15 starts
Lawson re-signed on a two-year, $9.6 million contract with Detroit this offseason, a deal that will bring him a base salary of $2.3 million in 2018 (all guaranteed), according to Over the Cap.
Raysean Pringle
No. 46, Cornerback
Local tie: Southern Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Pringle spent time on the practice squad for the Jaguars and Packers last season. He participated in the developmental Spring League in late March, then signed with Detroit on April 18.
Green Bay Packers
Marwin Evans
No. 25, Safety
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 23 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 start
Evans is in his final year of a three-year contract that will bring him $630,000 in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap. He signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
Kyler Fackrell
No. 51, Linebacker
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 28 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 starts
Fackrell increased his statistical impact on the Packers in his second year with the team after Green Bay used a third-round draft pick on him in 2016.
Devante Mays
No. 32, Running back
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 4 carries, 1 yard; 3 receptions, 0 yards
Mays played in eight games last year, mostly on special teams, and struggled to find his footing on offense after being a 2017 second-round draft pick.
Colby Pearson
No. 13 Wide receiver
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: DNP
Pearson, who signed with Green Bay last offseason as an undrafted free agent before being waived before the season, spent a few weeks on the team’s practice squad in December. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers in January.
Jamaal Williams
No. 30, Running back
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 153 carries, 556 yards, 4 touchdowns; 25 receptions, 262 yards, 2 touchdowns
Williams spent part of his rookie season as a starter and is set to play a major role on offense again this season. He will make $555,000 in base salary in the second year of his four-year rookie contract this year, according to Spotrac.
Houston Texans
Josh Thornton
No. 36, Cornerback
Local tie: Southern Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Thornton spent time on the practice squad for Baltimore and Houston last season and signed a two-year contract with the Texans with a base salary of $480,000 in 2018, according to Spotrac.
Indianapolis Colts
Dres Anderson
No. 83, Wide receiver
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Anderson is on his fifth NFL team and spent time on the Colts and Redskins practice squads last season. He signed a future/reserve contract with Indianapolis on Jan. 1.
Tomasi Laulile
No. 66, Defensive tackle
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats (college): DNP
Laulile, who did not play for BYU last year due to suspension, signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Colts following this year’s draft.
Robert Turbin
No. 33, Running back
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 23 carries, 53 yards, 1 touchdown; 9 receptions, 56 yards; 1 start
Turbin went on injured reserve in October last season with an elbow injury. He is set to make $1 million in base salary in the final year of his contract with the Colts, according to Spotrac.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter Dimick
No. 79, Defensive end
Local ties: Utah and Syracuse High
2017 stats: DNP
Dimick spent last year on the Jaguars’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent, and he moving from defensive end to fullback, though he’s now listed at defensive end again. He signed a reserve/future contract Jan. 22.
Kansas City Chiefs
Jordan Devey
No. 65, Offensive line
Local tie: Snow College and American Fork High
2017 stats: 1 start
Devey played in nine games with the Chiefs in 2017 in his second year with the team. He re-signed with Kansas City on March 16 on a one-year deal worth $880,000, including $790,00 in base salary, according to Over the Cap.
Marcus Kemp
No. 19, Wide receiver
Local tie: Layton High
2017 stats: 1 game played
Kemp spent the majority of his first NFL season on the Chiefs’ practice squad after being an undrafted free agent. He did make it on the active roster for one regular-season game, though, and again was added to the active roster for the team’s playoff game against Tennessee.
Tejan Koroma
No. 73, Offensive line
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats (college): 13 starts
Koroma, who started every game he played at BYU, signed as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City on May 9 after trying out for the team at its rookie minicamp.
Daniel Sorensen
No. 49, Safety
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception, 14 starts
Sorensen had his best season as a pro in 2017, starting in place of an injured Eric Berry. He signed a four-year contract extension in March 2017 that will net him $3.65 million in base salary this year, according to Spotrac, as well as $1.65 million in bonuses.
Kerwynn Williams
No. 25, Running back
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 120 carries, 426 yards, 1 touchdown; 10 receptions, 93 yards; 21 punt returns, 137 yards; 16 kickoff returns, 326 yards
Williams joined the Chiefs this offseason as an unrestricted free agent after four years in Arizona, including his best statistical season in 2017. He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City worth $790,000 in base salary, according to Spotrac.
Los Angeles Chargers
Michael Davis
No. 43, Cornerback
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 18 tackles, 1 pass deflection
Davis played in every game but one, mainly on special teams, for the Chargers last season after joining the team as an undrafted free agent.
Sam Tevi
No. 69, Offensive tackle
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 1 start
Tevi is in his second season with Los Angeles after being a sixth-round pick by the team in the 2017 draft. He played in 14 games for the Chargers last season.
Los Angeles Rams
Dominique Hatfield
No. 36, Defensive back
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 5 tackles
Hatfield, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent last year, spent time on both the active roster and practice squad in 2017. He played in 11 regular-season games.
McKay Murphy
No. 61, Defensive tackle
Local ties: Weber State and Lone Peak High
2017 stats (college): 40 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
Murphy, a first-team All-Big Sky selection in 2017, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following this year’s NFL draft.
Miami Dolphins
Isaac Asiata
No. 68, Offensive guard
Local ties: Utah and Spanish Fork High
2017 stats: 1 game played
Asiata is in his second year with the Dolphins after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He was inactive for 15 games last season.
Jalen Davis
No. 1, Cornerback
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats (college): 33 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, 15 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble
Davis signed with Miami as an undrafted free-agent contract following the 2018 NFL draft. He was a four-year starter at Utah State and earned Walter Camp first-team All-America honors last year.
John Denney
No. 92, Long snapper
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 16 games played, 2 tackles
Denney, the team’s starting long snapper, re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal on March 15, with a salary likely to be in the $980,000 range, according to the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly. He’s heading into his 14th season with the organization.
Minnesota Vikings
No local players
New England Patriots
Harvey Langi
No. 48, Linebacker
Local ties: BYU, Utah and Bingham High
2017 stats: 1 tackle
Langi is in his second year with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was placed on the non-football injury list after he and his wife, Cassidy, were seriously injured in a car accident. “I just take it day by day,” Langi told the Boston Herald. “I’m just getting ready every day just to come out here and help the team as much as I can.”
Eric Rowe
No. 25, Cornerback
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 15 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 3 starts
Rowe is headed into his second full season with New England and third overall after being traded from Philadelphia in 2016. He had 13 tackles and three pass deflections in three playoff games, and according to Over the Cap, Rowe is in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2018.
Kyle Van Noy
No. 53, Linebacker
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 73 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 12 starts
Van Noy enjoyed his best season as a pro last year and added 16 tackles, a sack, a pass deflection and a forced fumble during three playoff games. Van Noy will earn $2 million in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap, and his current deal with New England runs through 2019.
New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill
No. 7, Quarterback
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats: 4 tackles
After being claimed off waivers from Green Bay, Hill earned a role on special teams with the Saints and played in five regular-season games. He will earn $555,000 in base salary this season in his second year of a three-year contract, according to Over the Cap.
Marcus Williams
No. 43, Safety
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 73 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 15 starts
Williams, a 2017 second-round NFL draft pick, made an immediate impact with New Orleans as a rookie. He led all rookie safeties in interceptions last year and is set to make $748,655 (all guaranteed) in base salary this season, according to Over the Cap.
New York Giants
Hunter Sharp
No. 15, Wide receiver
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 5 receptions, 54 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 start
The Giants signed Sharp off the Broncos’ practice squad late in the year last season, and the former Aggie scored his first NFL regular-season touchdown in a Week 17 game against Washington.
New York Jets
Jonah Trinnaman
No. 9, Wide receiver
Local ties: BYU, Snow College and American Fork
2017 stats (college): 24 receptions, 305 yards; 17 kickoff returns, 332 yards
Trinnaman signed a free-agent deal with the Jets on May 23. He originally signed an undrafted free-agent contract with Arizona following the 2018 draft but was waived by the Cardinals after the team’s rookie minicamp.
Oakland Raiders
James Cowser
No. 47, Linebacker/defensive end
Local ties: Southern Utah and Davis High
2017 stats: 23 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble
Cowser played in every game for the Raiders last season in his second year as an undrafted free agent. Cowser is set to make $630,000 in base salary in 2018 and will become a restricted free agent next year, according to Over the Cap.
Dallin Leavitt
No. 45, Safety
Local tie: Utah State, BYU
2017 stats (college): 94 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 5 pass breakups
Leavitt signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders on May 14 following a successful tryout with the team at its rookie minicamp.
Donald Penn
No. 72, Offensive tackle
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 14 starts
Penn is headed into his 13th NFL season and fifth with the Raiders. After signing a two-year contract extension last September, he is set to make $6 million this year — including $3 million guaranteed — and $2.6 million in bonuses, according to Over the Cap.
Philadelphia Eagles
Haloti Ngata
No. 94, Defensive tackle
Local tie: Highland High
2017 stats: 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass deflection
After playing the past three seasons for Detroit, Ngata signed with Philadelphia in March on a one-year, $2.6 million deal that is fully guaranteed, according to Over the Cap. The former Highland High star is headed into his 13th NFL season and had his 2017 season cut short by an elbow injury.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Allen
No. 29, Cornerback
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 2 tackles
Allen is in his second year with the Steelers after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played in 10 games last season.
San Francisco 49ers
Pita Taumoepenu
No. 55, Linebacker
Local ties: Utah and Timpview High
2017 stats: No stats
Taumoepenu played in a pair of games during his rookie season after being selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Fred Warner
No. 48, Linebacker
Local tie: BYU
2017 stats (college): 87 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Warner was a third-round pick (70th overall) in this year’s NFL draft. The former Cougar linebacker and highest draft pick among locals in the 2018 draft hasn’t signed his rookie contract yet.
Joe Williams
No. 32, Running back
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: DNP
Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2017, spent last season on injured reserve after re-aggravating an ankle injury. Early in OTAs, Williams is impressing. “I noticed a couple runs today that flashed. (There were) two runs in particular that I told him he did a real good job on out there,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told 49ers.com on May 23.
Seattle Seahawks
Maurice Alexander
No. 35, Strong safety
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 20 tackles, 4 starts
Alexander signed a one-year deal with Seattle on March 17 worth $880,000, including $90,000 in bonuses, according to Over the Cap. He spent three and a half years with the Rams, the team that drafted him, before being released midseason in 2017.
Bobby Wagner
No. 54, Linebacker
Local tie: Utah State
2017 stats: 133 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 safety, 6 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown, 16 starts
Wagner was named to his fourth straight Pro Bow in 2017 and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the third time. Pro Football Focus graded Wagner at 96.7 for the season, the highest grade among all NFL linebackers. He is in the third year of a four-year contract this season and is set to make $10 million in base salary and $3.6 million in bonuses, according to Spotrac.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stevie Tu’ikolovatu
No. 96, Defensive tackle
Local ties: Utah and East High
2017 stats: DNP
Tu’ikolovatu spent his rookie season on injured reserve in 2017 with a right knee injury. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the team last year.
Tennessee Titans
Luke Falk
No. 11, Quarterback
Local tie: Logan High
2017 stats (college): 357 of 534 passing, 3,593 yards, 30 touchdowns, 13 interceptions; 67 carries, minus-147 yards
Falk was a sixth-round draft pick by the Titans this year. The three-time All-Pac 12 selection signed his four-year rookie contract May 11.
LeShaun Sims
No. 36, Cornerback
Local tie: Southern Utah
2017 stats: 36 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 5 starts
Sims is in his third year in Tennessee after being a fifth-round pick by the team in the 2016 NFL draft. He ended the 2017 season on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during practice late in the year.
Xavier Su’a-Filo
No. 76, Offensive guard
Local tie: Timpview High
2017 stats: 16 starts
Su’a-Filo signed with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent on March 27 after playing his first four pro seasons in Houston. He signed a one-year deal with Tennessee worth $880,000 with a $30,000 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.
Washington Redskins
Tony Bergstrom
No. 66, Center
Local ties: Utah and Skyline High
2017 stats: 3 starts
Bergstrom joined the Redskins in midseason last year in a year that saw him on three different rosters. He played four games in 2017 with Baltimore and nine with Washington, including the three starts.
Kapri Bibbs
No. 35, Running back
Local tie: Snow College
2017 stats: 21 carries, 79 yards; 14 receptions, 128 yards, 1 touchdown; 2 kickoff returns, 17 yards
Bibbs joined Washington’s practice squad late last year before seeing action in three December games. This is his first full offseason with the team.
Alex Smith
No. 11, Quarterback
Local tie: Utah
2017 stats: 341 of 505 passing, 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 60 carries, 355 yards, 1 touchdown
Smith joined his third NFL team in his 14-year career when Kansas City traded him to Washington in the offseason. His four-year contract extension worth $94 million, on top of the final year on his existing contract, will net Smith $40 million in 2018, which includes a signing bonus of $27 million, according to Sports Illustrated. All totaled, he is under contract for five years and $111 million, with $71 million guaranteed, SI reported.
Fish Smithson
No. 37, Safety
Local tie: Highland High
2017 stats: 1 tackle
Smithson, who joined Washington as an undrafted free agent last year, played in two games late in the 2017 season.
Zach Vigil
No. 56, Linebacker
Local ties: Utah State and Clearfield High
2017 stats: 59 tackles, 2 tackles, 6 starts
Vigil signed with Washington in mid-November last year and played in every game the remainder of the year. In the final two games, he had 30 tackles. Vigil is in the final year of a two-year deal that will bring him a base salary of $705,000 in 2018, according to Spotrac.
Current free agents
A handful of local players find themselves looking for a team right now. That list includes:
— Ricky Ali’ifua, DE, Utah State (most recently with Cleveland)
— Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High (released by San Francisco on May 7)
— Anthony Denham, TE, Utah (spent time on Arizona’s practice squad last year)
— Robertson Daniel, DB, BYU (released by Baltimore on May 3)
— Brice McCain, CB, Utah (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Tennessee following the 2017 season)
— Keith McGill, DB, Utah (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Oakland following the 2017 season)
— Koa Misi, LB, Utah (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Miami following the 2017 season; he spent eight seasons with the Dolphins)
— JoJo Natson, WR/RS, Utah State (released by New York Jets on April 27)
— Mike Needham, LB, Southern Utah and Desert Hills High (signed an undrafted free agent contract with Arizona but was released following rookie minicamp)
— Reggie Porter, CB, Utah (spent last year on injured reserve with Cleveland, then was waived by the Browns on April 20)
— Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah (Not retained by New England following the 2017 season)
— Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High (Unrestricted free agent did not re-sign with Tampa Bay following the 2017 season)
— Sean Smith, CB, Utah (released by Oakland on March 12)
— Sae Tautu, LB, BYU and Lone Peak High (released by New Orleans on May 8)
— D.J. Tialavea, OT/TE, Utah State and West Jordan High (spent time on Chicago’s practice squad in 2017)
— Jason Thompson, LB/S, Utah (released by Dallas on May 11)
— Travis Wilson, TE, Utah (spent time on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad in 2017; he recently had a tryout with Arizona)
Also of note
— Former Utah defensive tackles Lowell Lotulelei (Bingham High) and Filipo Mokofisi (Woods Cross High) signed undrafted free agent contracts with Denver and Green Bay, respectively, following the 2018 draft but have since retired.