SALT LAKE CITY — Video of a man rescuing a 4-year-old child in France went viral Monday.
Malian migrant Mamoudou Gassama climbed four floors of banisters outside an apartment building in Paris to rescue the dangling child, who was hanging off one of the balconies.
The child’s father was out playing Pokemon Go at the time of the incident, CNN reported.
French prosecutor Francois Molins said the father went shopping and then decided to play the mobile game.
The father had been watching over the child while the boy’s mother was living on Reunion Island.
Gassama received French citizenship and a job for his efforts saving the boy’s life, according to BBC News. On Monday, he also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who awarded Gassama a gold medal.
"I just didn't have time to think, I ran across the road to go and save him,” he told Macron, according to BBC.
He added, "I just climbed up and thank God, God helped me. The more I climbed the more I had the courage to climb up higher, that's it."
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also spoke with Gassama, according to her official Twitter account. She called him “Spiderman of 18th,” which a reference to the area in Paris where the heroic move took place, BuzzFeed UK reported.
"He explained to me that he arrived from Mali a few months ago with the dream of making a life for himself here. I replied that his heroic act is an example for all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France," she tweeted.