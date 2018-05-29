WEST JORDAN — Police continued Tuesday to investigate how a man was able to steal a police vehicle before he was fatally shot by officers.

Michael Glad, 23, of Midvale, was shot and killed by West Jordan police Monday after officers say Glad, who was armed, stole a police vehicle and rammed two other vehicles.

The incident began about 3 p.m. when an officer responding to a call of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, near 6200 S. Dixie Drive (3620 West), spotted the suspect walking down the street a few blocks away, said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt.

"There was some sort of altercation in the roadway," Holt said.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Police officers investigate after an alleged armed robber was shot dead by police after driving off with a West Jordan Patrol vehicle on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Somehow, Glad was able get inside the West Jordan police pickup truck that the officer had driven to the scene, and take off. Glad hit two other non-police vehicles while trying to speed away from the area, according to investigators.

Some motorists who were in those vehicles were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Near 6200 South and 4000 West, two officers opened fire on the police truck, killing the man behind the wheel.

"He did display the handgun toward officers, I am being told," Holt said. "That is what led us to, the officers, using the force we did."

The Unified Police Department will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Glad has a minor adult criminal history. In 2016, he was convicted of disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, in Summit County Justice Court. He was placed on probation and ordered to "continue with treatment," court records state. A letter from Valley Behavior Health in December of 2016 noted that Glad had been "attending regular therapy" and there were "no concerns at this time."