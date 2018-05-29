WEST VALLEY CITY — A 2-year-old boy who shot himself in the head on Saturday has died.

The boy's father, Tasman William Alexander Maile, 27, of West Valley City, was arrested for investigation of manslaughter, transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction and drug possession.

On Saturday, Maile told police that he was sleeping on the floor with his two sons, ages 2 and 7, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"Tasman admitted to keeping a handgun fully loaded and off safety within arm's reach of the boys," the report states.

Just before midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired near 2700 South and Fair Isle Lane.

The 2-year-old was able to pick up the gun and accidentally shot himself, according to the report.

"Investigators learned that Tasman had two additional guns inside of the home of which he admitted to throwing away in a community dumpster. Three handguns were located, one inside of the home, 2 in the dumpster. Tasman also admitted to throwing away distributable amounts of marijuana in that same dumpster, which was also recovered," the report states.

Doctors determined the toddler's injuries "were not survivable" but kept him on life support to donate his organs, the jail report stated.

According to court documents, in 2016 Maile hit a police car that was assisting another vehicle involved in an accident and fled. In 2011 he was convicted of interfering with an arresting officer, court records state. Maile also has been charged with DUI and intoxication on separate occasions, according to court records.