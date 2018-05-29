Here’s a look at the news for May 29.

Josh Holt returns home

Utahn Josh Holt returned home to Riverton Monday after spending two years in a Venezuelan prison on reportedly false charges, according to the Deseret News.

Holt returned home with his wife, Thamy, and two stepdaughters.

More than 200 people gathered at the Old Dome Meeting Hall at Riverton City Park to meet Holt upon his return

"Man, that was a long vacation. I don’t recommend a two-year vacation to Venezuela," he said, jokingly.

Tornado forms at Strawberry Reservoir

A tornado appeared at Strawberry Reservoir on Memorial Day afternoon, according to the Deseret News.

The National Weather Service said the storm “was likely a non-supercell landspout tornado,” the Deseret News reported.

"It started out in the middle of the lake and then crossed the highway where everyone was standing watching it," eyewitness Kyle Roland said. "As it was going into the bank, it was right where the boat ramps are where the ladder section is, so it picked up all the dust off the bank and it went across the highway and we watched it go up the mountain."

Discovery of half mammal, half reptile is big for Utah

Scientists recently discovered a reptile’s skull in eastern Utah that means a lot for geologic timelines, according to the Deseret News.

The skull belongs to a new species, called the Cifelliodon wahkarmoosuch, which was a catlike animal with a snout and buck teeth. Its discovery points to evidence that Pangea occurred 15 million years later than scientists previously thought.

"Based on the unlikely discovery of this near-complete fossil cranium, we now recognize a new, cosmopolitan group of early mammal relatives," said Adam Huttenlocker, lead author of the study and assistant professor of clinical integrative anatomical sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

North Korean top official coming to U.S.

One of North Korea’s top officials is coming to the United States.

According to CNN, Kim Yong Chol is heading to the U.S. to help further discussions between the U.S. and North Korea. The two sides were scheduled to meet on June 12, but discussions broke down between the two countries.

Trump confirmed Kim Yong Chol’s arrival Tuesday.

"We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!"

