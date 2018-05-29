COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

A suspect in two armed robberies in Sandy earlier Tuesday was on a motorcycle when shot by police, according to Cottonwood Heights police. The shooting occurred just south of I-215 near 6600 South and 2200 East in a residential neighborhood.

The man was hospitalized in "fair" condition, police said. No officers were injured.

Cottonwood Heights police, Sandy police and Unified police were on the scene. Police closed off the area, and commuters were advised to use other routes.

