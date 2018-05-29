I am a mother of four school-aged children. I’ve met many other mothers from around the world as I’ve volunteered alongside them in our children’s schools. One common thread I consistently see is the strong desire we all share to do whatever we can to make our children's lives better.

For the most part, that means packing our kids nutritious lunches, making sure they wear bike helmets and volunteering hundreds of hours at their schools to decorate bulletin boards, read one-on-one with children and organize fundraisers. I haven’t had to worry about where I was going to find our next meal or protecting myself or my dear ones from physical violence on the street outside our home. You see, I have always lived in safe suburban neighborhoods where the biggest dangers facing my kids were the occasional stray dog or a car driving too fast.

As I have read the news of families approaching the southern U.S. border to seek refuge from extreme danger and distress in their home countries — gang violence, extortion, rape, human trafficking, crushing poverty — my mother heart has swelled with compassion. Every parent wants to protect his or her children and to make their lives better. The privilege of my birth in a secure and stable country shelters me from having to make the choices that some parents face.

I do not understand mygovernment’s intent to criminally prosecute, with no exceptions, people whose only crime is to seek refuge for their families by any means possible, especially when — by our laws — they must be physically present in the United States to request asylum. What is more incomprehensible is the stated intention to wrest children from the loving arms and protection of their parents. Imagine the conditions that have caused these families to seek a new life in a strange land. They have surely caused physical, emotional and mental trauma. Why does the Department of Homeland Security choose to be complicit in inflicting further trauma on these young people by separating them from their parents? I hope every parent who cannot imagine being separated like this from their families will put pressure on Congress, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to exercise greater compassion for these human souls fleeing violence and calamity.

My colleague Diana Bate Hardy, an attorney, has written about where justice and mercy can meet in the law:

“Firmly established in our criminal justice system is the concept of prosecutorial discretion, which is simply the idea that those tasked with enforcing the law and prosecuting the offenders are able to be selective in choosing which cases are most worth pursuing. Prosecutorial discretion is what allows a police officer to give a warning instead of a speeding ticket or a prosecutor to offer a plea deal with a reduced sentence based on mitigating factors. It is an ordinary and necessary function of the law that is designed to promote efficiency and ultimately protect us all from those rare occasions where strict enforcement would result in an unjust outcome."

Is there no room for prosecutorial discretion in our application of the law? Is not our administration’s current stated intention to arrest and separate families a strict enforcement resulting in an unjust outcome? Can we not protect children and our borders at the same time?

We should all consider what these heavy-handed policies say about America and what we stand for. I urge Nielsen to find another way to respond to these families seeking a better life. In the meantime, I will continue to reach out to my congressional representatives in the hopes that the laws of the land may change to provide for more ethical and compassionate immigration laws — laws that will not require my pleas for more just and human discretion. And I call on all my fellow Americans to do the same.

Jillaire McMillan is a stay-at-home mother and perpetual volunteer with a master's degree in American History. She serves on the leadership team of Mormon Women for Ethical Government. MWEG is not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.