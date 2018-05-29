It’s not every day that Utah’s credit unions and Utah’s banks agree on something, but today we join to thank Congresswoman Mia Love for reaching across the aisle to Democrats and fixing several problems with the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Every Utah family was impacted by the unintended consequences of Dodd-Frank, and that’s why so many Republicans and Democrats came together, in the face of unprecedented partisanship in Washington, to pass much-needed changes to the law.

This will be the most significant bipartisan action taken by Congress this year, and Love sponsored several key provisions in the bill. We are grateful for her commitment to serve on the House Financial Services Committee. These are highly technical areas of the law that have a real impact on small businesses and families, and Love has spent an enormous amount of time and effort to become an expert in this area.

Our local banks and credit unions support every aspect of our economy and touch every aspect of Utahns’ lives. Freeing them up from rules and regulations that were intended for Wall Street will help every Utah family and small business.

We are thankful for Love’s willingness to do the tough work necessary to keep our economy humming. When it comes to politics, we recognize that reforming the Dodd-Frank Act may not be the sexiest issue Congress will address this year, but it will be one of the most significant for our local economy and Utah’s families.

Congratulations, Rep. Mia Love, and thank you for your hard work.