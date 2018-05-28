WEST JORDAN — Officers shot and killed a man who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in West Jordan Monday afternoon, then was able to steal a police vehicle, crashing into several cars and injuring their occupants, police said.

West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt said officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. to an armed robbery in progress at 7-Eleven. A K-9 officer who happened to be nearby approached the scene, and the suspect fled.

The officer caught up with the suspect a couple blocks away, Holt said, and "there was some sort of altercation in the roadway" and the man was able to gain control of the officer's K-9 unit pickup truck.

While fleeing, he drove into two civilian vehicles, injuring the occupants. Holt said two additional officers responding to the scene near 6200 South and 4000 West opened fire on the police truck, killing the man behind the wheel.

"He did display the handgun toward the officers, I am being told," Holt said.

The dog in the stolen K-9 truck and the other officers involved in the incident were not injured, Holt said.

The civilians hit in their vehicles were transferred to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Holt did not know how many people were injured in the two cars that were hit.

Holt said he did not have information on how the suspect gained control of the police vehicle or whether the suspect fired any shots.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

The Unified Police Department is handling the investigation of the incident, Holt said.