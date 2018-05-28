STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — Memorial Day visitors to Strawberry Reservoir witnessed a tornado above the lake around 1 p.m.

"It started out in the middle of the lake and then crossed the highway where everyone was standing watching it," eyewitness Kyle Roland said. "As it was going into the bank, it was right where the boat ramps are where the ladder section is, so it picked up all the dust off the bank and it went across the highway and we watched it go up the mountain."

The tornado touched down close to the ground and was likely a non-supercell landspout tornado, according to The National Weather Service.

The weather service describes these tornadoes as a "narrow, ropelike condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing."

There were no reports of injuries or damages caused by the tornado.