SALT LAKE CITY — Veterans, their families and friends gathered at Fort Douglas Cemetery Monday for a Memorial Day observance intended to honor and remember "heroes of our heritage," said Brig. Gen. Doug Cherry, deputy commanding general of the 76th Division Operational Response Command.

Cherry said the military cemetery located at what is now the University of Utah's Research Park was "a fitting place to remember our heroes with our towering mountains above us as we stand on these commanding heights over the Salt Lake Valley. You can almost feel those who came before us."

Some in attendance came to remember friends and loved ones who died in service to their country. Others honored service members who returned from battle but died later in life.

Donald Saxon said he came to the service to honor his basic training school roommate Donald Schafer. He was in his mid-20s when he died.

"We were together at Quantico as second lieutenants. He was killed at Vietnam," he said.

Saxon said he attends the event annually, sometimes wearing his military uniform.

"This a great event. This is something for me to do every year to remember," he said.

The crowd was charmed by the musical selections of the Utah Conservatory of Performing Arts, which sang "Thank you, Military," and "God Bless the USA."

The all-girl group's performance moved some audience members to tears. One veteran offered the girls a military salute at the conclusion of each of their numbers.

Two of the performers — Kamdyn and Lexi Simons — said their grandfather served in the Air Force.

"They were very excited to give back a little bit," said Stephani Simons, the girls' mother.

Jim and Valerie Clarkson of Salt Lake City, both Air Force veterans, came to the observance to honor fellow service members and family members, now passed, who served their country.

The couple met during their respective military service and have been married for 44 years.

Jim Clarkson said as he sat through the observance, his thoughts turned to his father, who served in the Navy in World War II. He tearfully recounted how his father survived the enemy attack of the ship on which he served. One-third of his dad's shipmates were killed.

Although he, too, served his country, Clarkson said he balks at any suggestion that he is a hero.

"To me, men and women, if they were in combat, they were heroes. If they won a Purple Heart, they're a super hero. If they won the Medal of Honor, they walk on water," he said.

The observance, organized by the Utah chapter of the Association of the United States Army, culminated with the laying of wreath, a gun salute, the playing of "Taps" and a memorial prayer.

Organizers also noted that this coming Nov. 11 will be the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.