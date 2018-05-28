HYRUM, Cache County — The Cache County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim of an apparent drowning Friday at Hyrum Reservoir as 18-year-old Judd Miller of Garland.

According to sheriff's deputies, witnesses saw Judd jump off a cliff into the reservoir, struggle after surfacing and then go back under the water without resurfacing.

Emergency responders recovered Judd's body Friday night.

Witnesses said Judd was part of a group of approximately 40 youths at the area known as "Big Toe," a restricted area on the east side of Hyrum Dam.

Rescue units from the Cache Country Sheriff's Office, search and rescue, state parks and medical personnel responded to the scene.