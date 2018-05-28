Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
FILE - Boaters search for a drowning victim after he jumped off the Big Toe on Friday at Hyrum Reservoir.
Related Link

HYRUM, Cache County — The Cache County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim of an apparent drowning Friday at Hyrum Reservoir as 18-year-old Judd Miller of Garland.

Comment on this story

According to sheriff's deputies, witnesses saw Judd jump off a cliff into the reservoir, struggle after surfacing and then go back under the water without resurfacing.

Emergency responders recovered Judd's body Friday night.

Witnesses said Judd was part of a group of approximately 40 youths at the area known as "Big Toe," a restricted area on the east side of Hyrum Dam.

Rescue units from the Cache Country Sheriff's Office, search and rescue, state parks and medical personnel responded to the scene.

Marjorie Cortez
Marjorie Cortez
McKenna Park
Add a comment