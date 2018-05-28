VERNAL — Officials expect full containment of the Pine Ridge wildfire that began Saturday by Thursday night, according to Bureau of Land Management information officer Heather O'Hanlon.

The wildfire began Saturday afternoon about 20 miles north of Vernal and has consumed 519 acres, according to Utah Wildfire Info officials. Fire authorities reported the most active fire was just east of Sawtooth Ridge.

Bureau of Land Management This map of the area displays the fire line of the Park Ridge Fire that started Saturday, May 26, 2018.

O'Hanlon said Monday the fire lines held Sunday night, no growth occurred and "fire behavior is at a minimum."

Smoke will be visible for the next few weeks from the Sawtooth Ridge area, as the steep terrain and rolling rock hazards made it inaccessible for firefighters, O'Hanlon said.

Officials' priority on the ridge is to stop movement toward the Dry Fork community. Sawtooth Ridge will be heavily monitored until the fire is out of the vicinity.

The fire did not cause any road or campground closures, and it posed no threat to homes or structures in the area.