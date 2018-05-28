RIVERTON— Josh and Thamy Holt will return to Utah tonight, a day earlier than originally expected, Riverton officials announced this morning.

After a two-year imprisonment, the Holts were released Saturday morning from a Venezuelan prison and flown to Washington, D.C. They were met in the nation's capital by his parents, Jason and Laurie Holt, who flew from Riverton to Washington Saturday. The family was greeted that night at the White House by President Donald Trump.

Josh and Thamy Holt had been receiving medical care at a Washington hospital since their return.

According to Casey Saxton, Riverton's director of communications, the family will fly home Monday, and the city is planning celebrations at both the airport and in Riverton.

The Holts will arrive on Delta Flight 939 at the Salt Lake airport at 7:19 p.m. Saxton recommends that people who want to greet them at the airport arrive at Terminal 2 by 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city has also organized a welcome home community event at 8:30 p.m. at the Old Dome Meeting Hall at Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.