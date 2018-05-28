A lighthearted look at news of the day:

A sinkhole opened up on the White House lawn last week. Turns out, draining the swamp may not be such a great idea after all.

---

The interesting thing is, when investigators looked into the White House sinkhole, they reportedly found 18 minutes of a missing Watergate tape, a bag of cash labeled, “For teapot dome drilling rights,” a box containing ballots from Cook County, Illinois, (circa 1960) and some mysterious recent income tax returns.

---

The on-again, off-again summit between the Trump administration and North Korea appears to be off, for now — something about insults from Kim Jong Un. Wait, weren’t insults the thing that got these two leaders together in the first place?

---

The president had promised Kim peace, prosperity, happiness and security if he would give up his nuclear weapons. Hearing this, financial planners everywhere started urging their clients to invest in a weapon of mass destruction or two, just for leverage.

---

Actually, calling off the summit was a good thing. Both sides needed time to watch and absorb the premiere of “Solo” before making any big decisions.

---

President Trump’s aides reportedly are urging him to switch out his cellphone on a regular basis, citing concerns about security. But the president has a better idea. He’ll just keep switching out his aides and cabinet members every few months, instead.

---

The United States Postal Service has announced it soon will issue scratch-and-sniff stamps. Aren’t you glad you voted for the thin Elvis?

---

Actually, the new stamps will feature sweet scents such as strawberry, chocolate and orange. That ought to be enough to lure millennials into abandoning emails and instead writing messages by hand that take days to deliver.

---

What people really want is something that would make junk mail smell nice when it sits in the garbage can.

---

President Trump is enraged at the amount of information being leaked from the White House. At least, that’s according to anonymous sources close to the matter.

---

IKEA now is offering a credit card. When the bill arrives it reportedly won’t include any words, just a bunch of diagrams and arrows showing you how to pay.