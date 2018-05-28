This letter is in response to the article "Next phase of Utah's Point of the Mountain development — how to pay for it all" by Art Raymond on May 16. Even the most challenged simpleton should be able to answer the question of how to pay for it. It's basic. You make the people who will be using the services pay for them, not the people who are already here. This can be done by charging huge impact fees (as much as 10 times or more the current fees) to the developer, who in turn passes them on to the consumer. Mr. Grow crows that these 150,000 new job holders who are coming to the valley will be making typically $40,000 a year more than the average of those who currently live here. They can obviously pay the costs that their impact will create on our quality of living. If they can't afford to pay their way, they shouldn't come. It appears only the politicians feel that having 150,000 new people move into the valley is a positive thing. A $50,000 impact fee charged at the time of closing on 80,000 homes would create $4 billion to pay for infrastructure.

Ennis Gibbs

Woodland, Summit County