This letter references the May 23 article "Mike Kennedy says 'snippet' shows he wasn't speaking for all of Utah (+audio)."

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a bigot as: "A person who strongly and unfairly dislikes other people, ideas, and especially a person who hates or refuses to accept the members of a particular group, such as a racial or religious group."

It is Pastor Robert Jeffress who needs to apologize for his intolerant and hate-filled words rather than Mitt Romney or the people of Utah. I am so tired of people like Dr. Mike Kennedy playing blind to things as they really are to play their own political game.

Kevin Lemon

Bountiful