The urban corridor of the Wasatch Front is in the midst of a generational transformation brought by steady population growth, which seems poised for an indefinite continuation. For those tasked with civic planning, particularly in the area of transportation, there is a pressing need to come up with innovative ways to address what could easily and quickly become a crisis of congestion on the area’s thoroughfares.

One intriguing example of inventive thinking in that area involves discussions about whether ride-hailing companies such as Lyft and Uber could be formally deployed to work in tandem with traditional public mass transit systems. Those companies, which continue to build wealth via disruption of traditional transportation models, find themselves in a position to either compete with, or perhaps augment, the services of agencies like the Utah Transit Authority. It would be wise for the newly reorganized UTA to look for innovative links with private partners to meet its objective of efficiently getting as many people as possible around an increasingly crowded metropolitan area.

Currently, Lyft is offering a subscription-based service that would enable customers to get 30 rides a month for $200. That’s about the same amount UTA charges for monthly passes for its services. The Lyft program, however, offers the advantage of door-to-door service, while UTA pass users have to find their own way to a bus or train stop. It would be in the best interests of the UTA to encourage ride-hailing customers to use those services to get to UTA transit stops, as opposed to bypassing UTA altogether.

Already, there is evidence that ride-hailing companies are taking customers away from urban mass transit. The Federal Transit Administration reported that national ridership in February was 2 percent lower than the same month last year. While most of the UTA’s funding comes from tax appropriations, the future vitality of the agency is at risk if ridership fees trend downward.

Some communities are beginning to see the benefits of a hybrid transit arrangement that could be used to support, instead of erode, public transit services. In Monrovia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, a new arrangement with Lyft offers residents 50-cent rides within the city and to connect with public transit services.

Similarly, officials in Salt Lake City are looking for ways to provide a kind of on-demand connector service for residents who might use mass transit were it easier to get to where they need to hop on a UTA vehicle.

As the ride-hailing companies have ushered in a wave of disruption to traditional transportation systems, it behooves public entities to look toward those services as potential partners, as opposed to competitors.

As the population booms and new housing developments spring up, any efforts to increase the ease of using mass transit should be welcomed as a way to hedge against a nightmarish future of chronically clogged freeways, boulevards and connector streets.