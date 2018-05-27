CLINTON — A police SWAT team used tear gas to coax a man out of a shed Sunday afternoon before taking him into custody following two reported domestic violence incidents earlier in the day.

Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said the man, who has not been identified, was sought in connection with two separate incidents in West Haven and Roy on Sunday, including one in which one person was injured from a physical assault while children were present.

Hackworth said a gun was also involved and police believe one shot was fired, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

Hackworth said the man was not armed at the time he was arrested by police but did require some minor medical attention.