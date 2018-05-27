WEST VALLEY CITY — A 2-year-old boy remained in extremely critical condition Sunday after shooting himself in the head late Saturday night with a handgun belonging to his father, according to police.

West Valley Police Lt. Jeff Conger said police received a report just before midnight Saturday of shots fired near 2700 South and Fair Isle Lane.

Officers responding to the call said they found the boy with a severe head wound and administered first aid until medical personnel arrived and transported him to Primary Children's Hospital.

The boy's father, Tasman Maile, 27, told police his son had shot himself after finding the gun, but did not offer details about where the gun was at the time or how the boy obtained it. Conger said while the matter is still under investigation, police do not believe Maile intentionally hurt his son.

"The situation of how he found the gun, we’re not exactly sure on that, but we don’t believe the father, at this time, purposely tried to hurt his child," Conger said.

However, police said, Maile was booked on several other charges, including suspicion of manslaughter, drug possession, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

Conger also offered a reminder to parents who are also gun owners.

"Always secure your weapons," Conger said.

