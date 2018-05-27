Max Cortes, left, holds Mia Cortes, 3, as they and Jhossiel Cortes, 2, try to pop bubbles made by Abraham Roe at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Mild weather brought residents out to play in Salt Lake City's parks early Sunday, but wild weather in the late afternoon dropped heavy rain and hail in parts of the county. More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Memorial Day, according to KSL-TV meteorologists. Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms will impact northern, western and central Utah, especially in the higher elevations.

