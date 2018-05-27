SALT LAKE CITY — Citing a "hostile" and "divisive" work environment, Salt Lake County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell has taken an unpaid leave of absence — and whether she returns will likely depend on the outcome of her campaign against her own boss.

Mitchell, a Republican, is running against longtime Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, a Democrat, in the upcoming 2018 election. Mitchell said she decided to take an extended leave of absence in April, after she said Swensen "cut her out" from decision making.

"It was a bit of a hostile work environment for me," Mitchell said, adding that she worried it was creating an "awkward" situation for other employees in the office who were told "not to come to me for any direction."

Mitchell, who has worked for the county for 13 years, said she didn't think it would be "fiscally responsible" to continue collecting a salary while not being involved in management decisions, so she decided to request leave through at least November. In the meantime, Mitchell said she's consulting for Utah County Clerk/Auditor Bryan Thompson.

"I'm sure the (Salt Lake County) office will be OK" for the upcoming primary and general election, Mitchell said. "Maybe that's a little Pollyanna of me, but I have confidence they'll do OK. Will it be picture perfect? Maybe not, but they'll do OK."

Swensen, who has led the county clerk's office for more than 28 years, said she "restructured" Mitchell's authority in the clerk's office early last year, but not because Mitchell planned to run against her.

"And she wasn't 'cut out,'" Swensen said, noting Mitchell was still invited to management meetings.

"But she would offer very little, quite honestly," Swensen said, so she wasn't worried about whether Mitchell's absence would have an impact on the upcoming election season. "It wasn't our choice that she didn't contribute. That was her choice."

Instead, Swensen said she restructured Mitchell's authority in response to long lines on Election Day in 2016 — a fiasco Swensen blames on Mitchell.

"That was a travesty," Swensen said.

She accused Mitchell of implementing a plan "without my sign off" to have poll workers update information on provisional ballots at the polls. After it started causing long delays, Swensen said Mitchell then directed poll workers to look up provisional voters' addresses on the county's website — which then caused backlogs at the clerk's office's help desk.

"That was something she implemented without talking to me about it, without ever getting it approved," Swensen said.

She added that she reported the issues to the human resources officials who told her she could write Mitchell up for being "insubordinate," but instead she decided to restructure management so decisions wouldn't funnel only through the elections director.

"The friction wasn't about her running for office," Swensen said. "If there was any friction, it was about the fact things were hidden from me and I wasn't given correct info."

But Mitchell said the provisional process was "not a new process," and one that the county has been using since 2014.

"It was all part of our training manuals, which Sherrie reads and signs off on," Mitchell said, attributing the long lines to many voters who waited until the last day to vote because of the hectic presidential election.

But Swensen said poll workers had never done data entry in-person (the workers at the help desk did), so she said Mitchell's claim it wasn't an unusual year "is absolutely not true."

Mitchell said it's "unfortunate" the clerk's race has been sour, accusing Swensen of "pointing fingers."

"I think it's been petty," Mitchell said. "I wish we could run on the merits of our qualities and the experience we can bring to the office, but I guess I shouldn't be surprised by that."

Swensen also lamented the tone of the race.

"It's really unfortunate," she said. "I've never, ever had a situation where I have to say anything negative about an opponent. I never have. And I don't want to be negative, that's not how I do things. ... So it's really hard to say that this person did some things that I think were not adequate."

Meanwhile, Mitchell said she worries for the morale of the clerk's office, which she said has had eight employees quit in the last eight months.

"Losing that much institutional knowledge all at once is problematic," she said.

Several employees left amid tensions between her and Swensen, Mitchell said.

Two of those former employees — Nicole Calloway, a former elections clerk, and Cameron Fowler, a former elections coordinator — said they both left the office last fall for other opportunities, but the climate of the office contributed to their desire to leave.

"It was a pretty toxic environment — very uncomfortable, an unpleasant place to work," said Calloway, who worked in the elections division for about three years. "I could tell there was tension within management."

Calloway said she was happy reporting to Mitchell, but when the management restructure happened and "Rozan was completely cut out," she said she felt "micromanaged" by other managers and she stopped enjoying her job.

Fowler also said "it was a pretty negative environment" by the time he left for another opportunity, and the new management structure "seemed to exacerbate the problems that already existed."

"We would get in trouble for not reporting to the right person," he said. "it seemed a lot like power infighting."

Swensen said because of the way her office is laid out, she doesn't "work as closely" with elections staff members as Mitchell, but she said: "I don't know if that's a fair assessment, as far as my office being toxic."

"I haven't heard that," she said, reiterating that she made the management changes to address issues with Mitchell's job performance, and noting that she didn't tell staff members of those issues.

Two employees under Swensen, elections managers Charlotte Kuhn and Loretta Garcia, disagreed with the characterization the office is "toxic" or "divisive," but said issues originated with Mitchell.

"It was actually better" after the restructure, Garcia said. "We have people who are contributing in ways they weren't able to before. Decisions aren't made in private by one person."

Kuhn said if there was an issue, it was because of Mitchell. She said she was the one that "spilled the beans" on the provisional process issue in 2016 because the way Mitchell handled it and other issues "didn't sit well with me."

"I think someone's being pretty petty," she said. "They're throwing mud to see if it sticks."