SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grant is fueling a unique, localized air toxin study in Davis County, where three real-time chemical sensors are being installed in the Bountiful area to provide data on formaldehyde levels.

This two-year effort comes after a study released in 2016 by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality revealed sporadic and seasonal spikes of formaldehyde — a toxic carcinogen — at a Bountiful monitoring site.

While measured at levels that were the highest in the country, state environment and health department officials stressed the measurements were far below the acute exposure limit and not a lasting threat to public health.

State officials, however, still want to get to the bottom of the source of formaldehyde, which is associated with certain types of manufacturing but also occurs naturally in the atmosphere.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality applied to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for funding and received $330,765 for this next phase of monitoring.

Private company Vasporsens specializes is nanofiber chemical sensors, which offer real-time, continuous measurements of air toxins at three Bountiful locations.

Angela Mitcham, the company's director of partnerships, said the sensors will provide regulators with an instant view of what is happening in a given area.

"Vasporsens' innovations in real-time detection technology allow communities and citizens to live healthier, safer lives," she said.

Current air monitoring requires samples to be collected and sent to a lab for analysis, which can result in delays of alerting the public.

Steve Packham, a toxicologist with the department's Division of Air Quality, said the nanomaterial sensors have the potential to replace current 24-hour average snapshot pictures of pollution. Instead, the division could someday use a video cam live streaming the pollution picture from the sensor.

"Our ability to protect human health and the environment depends on having a clear picture of how much pollution is in the air and where it comes from," he said

The object of the grant is to evaluate emerging technology for improved air quality monitoring.