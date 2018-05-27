VERNAL — A wildfire that began Saturday afternoon in the Ashley National Forst about 20 miles north of Vernal has consumed around 240 acres and was about 10 percent contained, according to Utah Wildfire Info officials.

No road or campground closures have resulted from the blaze, dubbed the Pine Ridge Fire, and containment lines built by firefighters late Saturday held overnight.

There are currently multiple ground crews battling the blaze and a type 1 helicopter was expected to join the effort midday Sunday. Fire authorities reported the most active fire area was just east of Sawtooth Ridge. The fire currently poses no threat to homes or structures in the area.

This story will be updated.