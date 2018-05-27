WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are seeking help from the public following the discovery of a body early Sunday morning on a frontage road just south of the 201 freeway.

West Valley police said they received a call just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning from a person who spotted a body near 6750 W. South Frontage Road.

Police said the body appears to be that of a male in his 30s and there is evidence he was hit by a vehicle. They also noted it could have been an Econoline van.

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000.