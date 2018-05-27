Stock image
FILE - Police say a man shot in a domestic altercation in Ogden early Sunday morning will recover from his injuries.

OGDEN — Police say a man shot in a domestic altercation here early Sunday morning will recover from his injuries.

Comment on this story

Ogden police received a report around 2:30 a.m. Sunday of a person shot at a home in the 400 block of 875 North. Officers responding to the incident said a "physical altercation" between two residents of the home escalated to the point where one of the two individuals was shot.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police

Police said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing and any potential charges will be screened through the Weber County District Attorney's Office.

Art Raymond Art is the technology/advanced industries reporter at Deseret News.
Add a comment