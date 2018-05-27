OGDEN — Police say a man shot in a domestic altercation here early Sunday morning will recover from his injuries.

Ogden police received a report around 2:30 a.m. Sunday of a person shot at a home in the 400 block of 875 North. Officers responding to the incident said a "physical altercation" between two residents of the home escalated to the point where one of the two individuals was shot.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police

Police said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing and any potential charges will be screened through the Weber County District Attorney's Office.