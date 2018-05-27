WEBER COUNTY — A 19-year-old man died Saturday evening from injuries he sustained in an ATV rollover incident in the Sunridge area, east of Powder Mountain ski resort.

Weber County Sheriff Sgt. Chad Allen said emergency dispatch received a call just before 9 p.m. Saturday reporting an accident involving the 19-year-old and his 18-year-old brother who were riding in a UTV (side-by-side) vehicle.

Allen said the older brother was driving at the time the vehicle rolled, ejecting him from the UTV, which rolled over him. First responders in a medical helicopter responded to the call and administered aid to the man for 50-minutes before he succumbed to his injuries.

The younger brother was not injured in the incident. Neither man has been identified.

Allen said it appears the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and it is unclear whether either of the men were wearing helmets.