OGDEN — A small plane made an emergency landing on the freeway Saturday in Weber County.

Officials said the Piper PA28R Arrow departed Ogden-Hinckley Regional Airport just before 8 a.m. and was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 15 at 5600 South. Local authorities said there were two people onboard the single-engine plane.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a 19-year old flight instructor was with a student when the aircraft experienced a mechanical issue. It was then the instructor made a bold decision to land the distressed aircraft in the southbound lanes of the freeway, explained Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andy Battenfield.

"The female instructor took control of the plane and flew under the Riverdale Road bridge structure," he said. "While landing, she struck 2004 Toyota Camry with four occupants."

He noted the aircraft’s wing struck and shattered the rear window of the vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Damage to the plane and the car were minimal, he said.

The roadway was blocked for about 90 minutes. Officials are investigating what prompted the aircraft to have to make the impromptu landing.