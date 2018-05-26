NEW YORK CITY — The Pierre Hotel is a stately, ornate edifice overlooking Central Park from its Fifth Avenue address. Important occasions and formal gatherings are the norm here and last week it played host to a group of people adorned not just in tuxedos, but formal robes and vestments of every stripe, turbans and even feathers.

"We represent The Little Sisters of the Poor. We fought for a Sikh who sought to wear his turban while serving in the U.S. armed forces; we fight for the religious liberty of Mormons and Jews and Muslims and all people of faith in America," said Rabbi Dr. Meir Soloveichik, director of Yeshiva University’s Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought and a recipient on this night of the prestigious Canterbury Medal to honor one who has fought courageously for religious liberty for all people.

Religious liberty is a term that has become politicized. And readers of this column may turn the page after encountering it, believing that it is a tired phrase utilized in a two-sided argument pitting believers and nonbelievers one against the other. Or in an argument pitting those who promote civil rights versus those who support religious rights, as if there is a difference. But what the hundreds gathered at the Canterbury Medal Gala hosted by Becket last week understand is that preserving religious liberty is about preserving liberty itself — in all its forms, for all people.

As Rabbi Soloveichik put it, the gathering puts away the lie that we are all divided.

The Jewish rabbi peppered his remarks with the word "we" as he looked out on an audience of men and women that included His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan of the Catholic Church, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife Kathy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Elder Lance P. Wickman and his wife Pat, also of the LDS Church and a member of the Becket board of directors; Robert P. George, a legal scholar who serves as the McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton University and also a board member, and many, many others concerned with maintaining liberty for all.

Three weeks earlier in an address to the All Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom of Religion or Belief in London, Elder Christofferson noted that religious liberty is a value that is foundational to all other civil rights. And eroding one right erodes the others and weakens efforts to help those most in need.

"Today a substantial amount of the social welfare delivered to vulnerable communities comes from the freewill offerings of religious entities and religious people. They give food to the hungry, shelter to the homeless and jobs to the unemployed," he said in his speech.

It is not about believer vs. nonbeliever.

"Our basic freedoms tend to rise and fall together," Elder Christofferson said. "If the state can be convinced (or compelled) to leave space for religious dissent, it will almost surely leave space for other forms of dissent."

That brings us back to last Thursday's Canterbury honor, so named for the cathedral in Canterbury where Thomas Becket was martyred by King Henry II for defending religious freedom. On this night last week, a member of the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas, wearing the traditional dress of his tribe, danced for the first time with eagle feathers that had been previously confiscated by federal agents who raided a powwow and taken the sacred eagle feathers.

It was much more than a dance. It was a reflection of members of different faiths from all walks of life coming together to work — and in some instances fight — in support of one's right to act and worship freely.

Becket, self-described as a "nonprofit, public interest law firm that protects the free expression of all religious traditions," worked for years to win the return of the feathers to the tribe so it could perform its rites and protect its rituals.

Rabbi Soloveichik, who in 2013 began leading Shearith Israel in New York, the oldest Jewish congregation in the U.S., looked to history as he evidenced the American spirit of not just tolerance for one another, but of embracing one another and all that the religious and nonreligious bring into the public square.

He quoted two letters, written to separate Jewish congregations by George Washington after the congregations had sent its own letters congratulating Washington on becoming the first president of the United States.

As recounted by Rabbi Soloveichik in his remarks:

"To the Jews of Newport he expressed the essence of the Constitution: 'It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights.'

"And to the Jews of Savannah he concluded his letter by speaking not only of civics, but also of religion: 'May the same wonder-working Deity, who long since delivering the Hebrews from their Egyptian Oppressors planted them in the promised land —whose providential agency has lately been conspicuous in establishing these United States as an independent nation — still continue to water them with the dews of Heaven and to make the inhabitants of every denomination participate in the temporal and spiritual blessings of that people whose God is (the God of the Bible).'"

Noteworthy was that the rabbi did not use the name of the deity quoted by Washington, availing himself of the right to honor and worship as is his custom. In this case, that which was not said says it all.