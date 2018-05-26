SALT LAKE CITY — A Riverton man who has been imprisoned in Venezuela for the past two years has been released, Sen. Orrin Hatch said Saturday.

"I’m pleased to announce that after two years of hard work, we’ve secured the release of Josh and Thamy Holt, who are now on their way home to the United States from Venezuela," Hatch, R-Utah, said in a statement.

Holt, 26, posted on Facebook last week that he feared for his life as violence erupted in the prison.

Venezuelan authorities have claimed Holt was keeping guns in the home of the woman he went to the country to marry in 2016. Holt denies the charges. His family has said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time of a raid in the Caracas neighborhood of his wife, Thamara Caleno, whom he met through online Spanish lessons after returning from an LDS mission.

BREAKING: Senator Hatch has secured the release of Utahn Josh Holt from Venezuela. #utpol pic.twitter.com/q9bPIVHgmk — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 26, 2018

Just this past week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that he worried that President Nicolas Maduro expelling the top U.S. diplomat in the country would hinder efforts to free Holt.

Hatch said he has worked with the Obama and Trump administrations to secure Holt's release.

Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House. The great people of Utah are Celebrating! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

"Over the last two years I’ve worked with two presidential administrations, countless diplomatic contacts, ambassadors from all over the world, a network of contacts in Venezuela, and President Maduro himself, and I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton," the senator said.

Hatch thanked Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., for his "pivotal efforts." Corker met with Maduro on Friday in Caracas, where he apparently pushed for Holt's release.

Hatch also credited the efforts of Caleb McCarry, "whose expertise and effort in Venezuela on my behalf (have) been instrumental in bringing Josh home."