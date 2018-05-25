HARRISVILLE, Weber County — A fatal motorcycle accident occurred Friday afternoon on U.S.-89.

Harrisville Police Chief Max Jackson said the motorcyclist was driving northbound around 4 p.m. when he caught the tail end of a white PT cruiser merging left. Jackson said the motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in grave condition and then died at the hospital.

Utah Department of Transportation said the crash affected both directions of the highway at 2000 North.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.