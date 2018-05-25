HUNTSVILLE, Weber — Police say a speeding motorcyclist crashed and died on I-84 near Huntsville Friday afternoon.

Chad David Whittle, 46, died on scene at about 5:15 p.m. after traveling eastbound at an "extremely high rate of speed" near mile post 95, leaving the roadway and hitting the cable barrier, according to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andrew Battenfield.

Whittle was thrown from his bike after hitting the barrier, then the man and bike traveled across both westbound lanes and into the K rail, "where they traveled again for a substantial distance," Battenfield said.

Battenfield said alcohol was a contributor to the crash in addition to speeding. Whittle was wearing a helmet, but according to investigators, it would not have made a difference due to the severity of the crash.

No one else was injured, Battenfield said.