HYRUM, Cache County — Emergency responders are searching for a young man who was seen jumping off a cliff into Hyrum Reservoir and not resurfacing Friday, according to Cache County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses stated the victim struggled after surfacing, then went back underwater and was not seen resurfacing again. Witnesses called 911 and attempted to find and help him, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, emergency responders continued the search, but the victim has not been located. The sheriff's office said the search has transitioned to a recovery effort.

Witnesses stated the victim was part of a group of approximately 40 youth at the area known as "Big Toe," a restricted area on the east side of Hyrum Dam. Rescue units from the Cache Country Sheriff's Office, search and rescue, state parks and medical personal responded to the scene.

Emergency responders are not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Cameron Shirra, who is camping with his family at Hyrum Dam this weekend, said he saw ambulances responding to the incident eventually replaced by a diver. At about the same time, Shirra said he saw a group of kids standing on the cliff where the victim jumped from make their way down.

"These poor kids over here — very sad," Shirra said. "I kind of have the feeling a lot of people don't care. They kept just coming in with their boats, having fun and all that when this incident is going on."

On-call crisis workers were used to help offer services for the witnesses.

"Our deepest condolences are with all those who are enduring this tragic incident," said Cache County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Contributing: Brian Champagne