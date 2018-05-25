EPHRAIM — Snow College President Gary L. Carlston has announced his plans to retire but will remain in the position until his successor is named, likely in early 2019.

Carlston and his wife, Janet, have a connection to Snow College that dates back to the 1960s, when they both attended the two-year residential college as students. Carlston has led the college since January 2014.

“We love Snow College. It has been both an honor and a privilege for us to be here and to observe firsthand the teaching and care for our students from faculty and staff. Because of the work and support of so many, including key legislators, regents, trustees, faculty, staff, our leadership team and other stakeholders, the college has seen success. We have proudly told the Snow College story, and we will miss our colleagues, the students, and this wonderful college,” the Carlstons said in a prepared statement.

Utah Commissioner of Higher Education David Buhler described Gary Carlston as "a warm and thoughtful leader of Snow College, always focused on the success of his students and heavily involved in the communities served by the college."

Carlston was instrumental in securing funding for the Robert M. and Joyce S. Graham Science Center in Ephraim and working to improve facilities at the Richfield campus, Buhler said.

The Utah State Board of Regents will assemble a committee in the coming months to begin the search for the 17th president of the college, Buhler said.

"We appreciate that Dr. Carlston will stay on as president of Snow College until the search has concluded,” Buhler said.

Carlston was born and raised in Fairview, Sanpete County, and spent his entire career in public and higher education.

After graduating from Snow College with an associate degree, Carlston earned bachelor's and master's degrees at Utah State University. He later earned a doctorate in educational administration from Brigham Young University.

He has been a junior high school teacher, elementary and secondary principal, district curriculum director and superintendent of the Logan City School District.

Carlston was a tenured faculty member at USU, associate dean in the College of Education and worked in the Center for the Improvement of Teacher Education and Schooling at BYU.

He also has served as deputy state superintendent and as Gov. Mike Leavitt’s education deputy.

Carlston served more than a decade on Snow College's Institutional Council/board of trustees and was its chairman most of that time. He has also served as an education policy adviser for Prosperity 2020.