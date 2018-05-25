SALT LAKE CITY — Harris Simmons, CEO and president of Zions Bancorp, made $3.2 million in 2017, making him the highest paid executive in the Beehive State, according to a new report released Friday.
The report, by the Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar, considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30.
According to the Zions Bancorp. website, Harris has been president and chief executive officer of Zions Bancorp. since 1990 and chairman since 2002. Prior to 1998, he was president and chief executive officer of Zions First National Bank and has been an officer of the company since 1981.
In Friday's report, not every state had a publicly traded company headquartered there that was large enough to be included on the list. The survey included only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP's general compensation study does.
For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multiyear grant.
Simmons first worked for Zions in 1970 and has served in a variety of positions with Zions First National Bank and Zions Bancorp. in his more than 35 years with the organization. He is also a director of Dominion Midstream Partners and O.C. Tanner, the website stated. Earlier this month, the Utah State Board of Regents elected Simmons as its chairman.
He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School. He has also been an active community member, having served on numerous civic boards throughout his career.
The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor's 500 index made $11.7 million last year. To calculate CEO pay, Equilar added salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that included benefits and perks.
Top paid CEOs by state
Alabama: O. B. Grayson Hall Jr., Regions Financial, $9.4 million (Hall is stepping down in July.)
Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.8 million
Arizona: Richard C. Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $16.2 million
California: Michael Rapino , Live Nation Entertainment, $70.6 million
Colorado: Gregory B. Maffei, Liberty Media & Qurate Retail Group, $67.6 million
Connecticut: Mark T. Bertolini, Aetna, $18.7 million
Washington, D.C.: Thomas P. Joyce, Danaher, $14.8 million
Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $16.1 million
Florida: Brian D. Jellison, Roper Technologies, $29.2 million
Georgia: Frank J. Bisignano, First Data, $102.2 million
Hawaii: Constance H. Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $5.4 million
Iowa: Daniel J. Houston, Principal Financial Group, $9.4 million
Idaho: Thomas K. Corrick , Boise Cascade , $4.1 million
Illinois: Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas, $25.3 million
Indiana: N. Thomas Linebarger, Cummins, $13.2 million
Kansas: Michael J. Brown, Euronet Worldwide, $3.9 million
Kentucky: Scott L. Thompson, Tempur Sealy International, $18 million
Louisiana: Glen F. Post III, CenturyLink, $14.3 million (Post retired at the company's annual meeting, which was on Wednesday.)
Massachusetts: Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor, $43.2 million
Maryland: David M. Zaslav, Discovery Communications, $42.2 million
Maine: Melissa D. Smith, WEX, $10.8 million
Michigan: Mary T. Barra, General Motors, $21.9 million
Minnesota: James M. Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $22.4 million
Missouri: Michael F. Neidorff, Centene, $25.3 million
Mississippi: Joe F. Sanderson Jr., Sanderson Farms, $6.6 million
North Carolina: Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America, $21.4 million
North Dakota: David L. Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $3.7 million
Nebraska: Lance M. Fritz, Union Pacific, $11.3 million
New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $1.6 million
New Jersey: Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, $23 million
New Mexico: Patricia K. Collawn, PNM Resources, $4.4 million
Nevada: Stephen A. Wynn, Wynn Resorts, $34.5 million (Wynn left the CEO position in February.)
New York: Leslie Moonves, CBS, $68.4 million
Ohio: W. Nicholas Howley, TransDigm Group, $61 million
Oklahoma: Robert D. Lawler, Chesapeake Energy, $14.9 million
Oregon: Bryan B. DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $5.9 million
Pennsylvania: Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $32.5 million
Rhode Island: Scott C. Donnelly, Textron, $13.1 million
South Carolina: John D. Williams, Domtar, $7 million
South Dakota: David R. Emery, Black Hills, $3.4 million
Tennessee: Mark J. Costa, Eastman Chemical, $14 million
Texas: Randall L. Stephenson, AT&T, $25.6 million
Utah: Harris H. Simmons, Zions, $3.2 million
Virginia: Phebe N. Novakovic, General Dynamics, $21.2 million
Washington: John J. Legere, T-Mobile US, $23.6 million
Wisconsin: Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Inc., $12 million