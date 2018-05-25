SALT LAKE CITY — Get your jazz hands ready — Sutton Foster’s coming back to the Beehive State.

The Tony Award-winning mezzo-soprano brought her Broadway charisma to the Conference Center stage as a guest artist for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concert last year. Fans that missed this last visit have a chance to see Foster this summer on July 21 as a guest artist for the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival. Foster will perform with the symphony under the direction of Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington.

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth was originally slated to perform July 21, but the Utah Symphony announced Friday in a news release that Chenoweth would be unable to perform “due to ongoing complications from a past neck injury.” Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” postponed her Utah performance to a yet-to-be-announced date in 2019.

Patrons who already purchased tickets for Chenoweth’s concert have three options, according to the release:

Retain their current tickets and use them for Foster’s performance.

Exchange their tickets to another festival performance. The difference in ticket price will be refunded, if necessary, applied as a credit toward another ticket purchase or donated as a contribution to support Utah Symphony and Utah Opera.

Receive a refund for their purchase.

Refunds or exchanges should be processed through the online form that will be linked to deervalleymusicfestival.org/schedule.

Tickets to Foster’s performance start at $54 and are on sale now. For additional information, call 801-533-6683 or visit deervalleymusicfestival.org.