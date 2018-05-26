Last week, the legislative auditor general released a review of three homeless facilities operated by the Road Home — two shelters and a housing complex. The auditor found drugs, lack of safety and unenforced rules. We must use this report now to reform the way we provide homeless services.

Next summer, the large downtown shelter — an old, repurposed warehouse — in Salt Lake City run by the Road Home will close. It is set to be replaced by three new facilities designed specifically to serve those experiencing homelessness.

This major overhaul of much of the state’s shelter system is giving us an opportunity to rethink the way we provide services and help people to return to housing.

Clearly, this audit can help instruct the design and operation of these new homeless resource centers. As the audit explains, drugs and the threat of violence are scaring people away from our shelters. We should design better to deal with those problems in the new centers.

But we should not pass up the opportunity to make changes now that will improve the safety of our shelters — even if the downtown location is in its twilight.

It is human nature to put off real change. This is particularly the case when we can point to the future and say that some event tomorrow means we can continue to procrastinate today.

However, in avoiding difficult transformations today, we train ourselves to avoid them tomorrow.

At least three entities that are responsible for oversight of the downtown shelter and the Midvale family shelter could use this opportunity to learn to be more involved and accustomed to demanding better: the board of the Road Home (which manages the shelters), the board of Shelter the Homeless (which owns the shelters) and the State Homeless Coordinating Committee (which provides significant funding for the shelters).

I would bet that most members of those boards and committees were not surprised by the findings of the audit. If so, why did they not do anything before? Those who were surprised probably were not paying attention. There have been many public accounts of the conditions in our shelters — including one from the mayor of Salt Lake County.

We need these three entities to do better. The three new resource centers can be the best designed shelters in the world, but they will be less effective if the system for oversight does not work.

While we are constructing the new resource centers, let us use this audit to break ground on reinforcing and strengthening these oversight bodies.

A good place to start would be to come to terms with the fact that improving the way we address homelessness means being willing to have hard conversations and demand accountability.

To state that our shelters should be safe and inviting does not require passing moral judgment on anyone serving the homeless. We are all working toward the same goal: to get our friends, neighbors and fellow humans back into housing and to connect them with the resources they need.

Another place to grow would be in imagination. If our oversight bodies do not believe that a shelter can be anything but a terrible place, then perhaps this is not the right position for them. Other shelters in the U.S. have figured out ways to reduce these problems; surely we can, too.

To make our shelters function — so we can get people housed more quickly — we need imaginative, thorough oversight now, not just in 2019.