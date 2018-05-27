The Colorado River may not be the largest river in the U.S., but it is a crucial resource supplying water to approximately 40 million people and irrigating close to 4 million acres of farm and ranch land each year.

Because of its importance, in 1922, seven states within the Colorado River Basin and the federal government reached an agreement to govern the allocation of the water rights among the states connected to the Colorado River. Dubbed the Colorado River Compact, the agreement divides the river basin into two areas, the Upper Basin (Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming) where the water originates and the Lower Basin (Arizona, California and Nevada) where water demands were developing at the time. That year is significant as water rights adjudicated after 1922 have a lower priority under the compact.

Under the compact, the Upper Basin states are obligated to deliver 7.5 million acre feet of water downstream to the thirsty Lower Basin states. Unfortunately, this requirement was derived from faulty baseline data as the rainfall patterns that occurred in the years prior were abnormally high, and the flows were vastly overestimated. Now the legal right to use every drop is owned or claimed by someone and vastly exceeds its actual flow, making it dangerously over-appropriated and the most heavily litigated river in the country.

These devastating impacts are evident in the water storage levels within the river’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which are measured in order to determine if the compact obligations are being met. Recently, the reservoir levels have dropped to their lowest levels since 1937. Until now, the system has worked, but if the Upper Basin states fail to deliver the mandatory volume of water to the reservoirs, then the Lower Basin states could make a “compact call,” forcing the Upper Basin to curtail use of post-1922 water rights from the Colorado. That means Utah’s booming population, amid a warming and drier climate, will be forced to use less water so Lower Basin states can receive their legally obligated share.

To address these diminishing flows, in 2014, the Upper Colorado River Commission, the Bureau of Reclamation and four water providers piloted a program in the Upper Basin to test water conservation strategies that could be part of a drought contingency plan. The goal of the Colorado River System Conservation Pilot Program was to demonstrate the viability of proactive, cooperative and voluntary compensated means to reduce the risk of reaching critical reservoir levels needed to protect the compact entitlements. The program allows farmers and ranchers to voluntarily and temporarily let water run down the river and forego the use of their water to irrigate fields in exchange for compensation.

A shining example is the 9,177-acre Porcupine Ridge Ranch in nearby Routt County, Colorado, and the latest to take advantage of the commission's program by voluntarily reducing consumptive use of its water rights and fallowing 1,941 acres of its irrigated hay fields, or nearly 20 percent of the ranch. In exchange, the ranch will receive up to $421,650. This is one of the largest awards given to a single property and outlines a model of what’s to come if ranchers and farmers take advantage of the opportunity while they can.

As the compact nears its 100th birthday, policymakers and landowners alike need to take an honest and accurate view at rainfall rates amid a warming and migrating population to rebalance water needs and decide who gets what (and why). The pilot program is a start in the right direction as it addresses water supply shortages and provides a possible hedge against potential future compact calls. It also benefits agricultural producers by creating a potential income source by funding voluntary conservation measures while also avoiding buy and dry measures that separate their water from the land.