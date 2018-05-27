Pignanelli and Webb: This weekend is the unofficial start of summer. So go fishing. Read a novel. Climb a mountain. Have a backyard barbecue. At least that’s what normal people do. But summer leisure time for politicos is a little different. Your intrepid columnists, nosy as we are, have been digging up the dirt on the summer plans of state and national political types.

The Utah Republican Central Committee will hold a series of seminars for members on “How to act nutty, clueless and model the Russian Politburo.”

State Auditor John Dougall plans to drop by, unannounced, at state agencies and obscure taxing districts and whisper, "I'm here ...” and watch the ensuing panic.

Sen. Orrin Hatch will take a sentimental farewell tour across the state, regaling adoring audiences in every county with stories about how he personally knew their pioneer ancestors as they stopped by Pittsburgh on their way across the plains.

State representative and GOP U.S. Senate candidate Mike Kennedy is planning a vigorous workout regime for the summer. He will continually fill the hole that he keeps digging deeper with his comments on his “apology” on behalf of the state — or not — to the anti-Mormon and anti-Semitic preacher who prayed at the dedication of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Kennedy could enjoy a full-time career calling people to apologize for statements made by Utah politicians.

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney greatly misses his dog, Seamus. So he will campaign at several Utah vacation spots this summer, traveling with the “Seamus memorial dog carrier” strapped to the roof of his Escalade.

Congressman Chris Stewart hopes to travel the state reminding Utahns that he is that “other congressman whose name no one can remember.” He will be assisted by his Democratic opponent, Shireen Ghorbani, who will remind Utahns that she is running against “you know, that guy.”

Utah Jazz president Steve Starks will be reminding players of the unique calling it is to play for the Utah Jazz and subtly warning them what happens should they voluntarily leave for another team (aka “suffering a Hayward”).

Salt Lake County Council member and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson will be brushing up on her Bible studies. She is especially fond of quoting 1 Samuel 17:50, “So David prevailed over the Philistine with a sling and with a stone, and smote the Philistine.”

Salt Lake County Mayor and 4th Congressional District Democratic candidate Ben McAdams is unpacking his clown gear, pioneer costume and summer politician suit to be available to ride in every parade, attend every barbecue, visit every rodeo and otherwise just be everywhere to distract from any mention of the label “Democrat.”

The most physically fit of all Utah politicians, Congresswoman Mia Love, will be sponsoring a series of athletic challenges for constituents called "Let's kickbox, outrun, punch out and otherwise pummel Nancy Pelosi."

The supporters and opponents to the medical marijuana initiative will be practicing oratory and debate skills to see who can outperform the other in screaming righteous indignations.

New Salt Lake Chamber President and CEO Derek Miller will be busy planning the chamber’s future and seeing if his feet fill the big shoes of former chamber CEOs Lane Beattie, Fred Ball and Gus Backman.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will enter a witness protection program to hide from supporters and opponents of the various citizen initiatives who will be angry, and probably sue him, no matter how he rules on ballot qualifications.

Speaker Greg Hughes will plot strategy to administer the final death blows to drug dealers and panhandlers in the Rio Grande area by reviewing his favorite beach books: "The Prince" by Machiavelli and "The Art of War" by Sun Tzu.

Retiring Senate President Wayne Niederhauser will try to catch up on years of missed sleep. He will immediately zonk out by listening to recordings of Senate floor debates.

Democratic legislators will not take a vacation and have announced they intend to work right through the entire summer. They fear if they leave no one will notice they are gone.

Congressman Rob Bishop will again seek the perfect tan to contrast with his summer attire of white three-piece suits.

Congressman John Curtis will spend the summer apologizing to constituents for not vanquishing his opponent Chris Herrod and burdening Utahns with another nasty primary battle.

Attorney General Sean Reyes will be attending the annual meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General — NAAG, otherwise known as the National Association of Aspiring Governors.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee will be vacationing in Utah. During the last campaign, he discovered that this state has many wonderful parks and attractions.

Gov. Gary Herbert leads a state with low unemployment, a strong economy and a pretty good lifestyle. With nothing left to do, and no further political ambitions, he will work on his tennis game for the next several months.

LaVarr will practice dealing with politicians by herding free-range chickens at his Box Elder County farm.

Frank will be extremely productive (unusual for him) with intensive navel-gazing on his patio while concocting the perfect margarita.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: [email protected] Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: [email protected]