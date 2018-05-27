When the debate began on whether or not it was necessary to relocate the prison, one of the arguments for the move was that when people come over Point of the Mountain into our valley, the first thing they see is the prison. Recently, my wife and I drove out of Salt Lake County over Point of the Mountain to put flowers on some graves in Utah County. When we drove back, we couldn’t even see anything in the prison area because there is now a concrete wall on the west side of the freeway. No one could see over that wall unless he or she were driving an elevated vehicle.

And now the debate begins on what to put in the vacated prison area. Our freeways and alternate roads are becoming deadlocked several times a day and often stopped altogether because of accidents. Promises of increased revenue for schools and other tax-supported social services and law enforcement are not meeting expectations. New jobs are not paying high enough wages for many workers to afford even small apartments in the valley.

It is clear that what we really need in the valley is measured and slow increase in population so public education and other infrastructure needs don’t increase so fast. We need more green space and trees to generate more oxygen to help our air quality, and we need roads better able to handle the increased traffic.

But what do we hear? Developers screaming that we must do whatever we can to bring more business into the state, even if that means offering incentives that will continue to add to the problem of properly financing public schools and other government services.

I don’t understand ... well, maybe I do.

Fred Ash

Sandy