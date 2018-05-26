In Utah, the GOP charge to the right is led by a group previously identified in the Deseret News as "A small group of far-right Republicans (that) staged a coup of sorts over the weekend, changing Utah GOP bylaws in a way that could jeopardize the party's ability to place candidates on the election ballot" (“Surprise GOP bylaw change targets candidates who gather signatures,” Feb. 26).

During the Utah GOP Convention, this militant group spearheaded the Keep My Voice movement that sabotaged all party business except nominating candidates, which weary delegates finally, after four hours of bitter wrangling, overwhelmingly demanded.

One state delegate I know came home and immediately changed his registration to independent — he was so disgusted with the passive-aggressive, disruptive behavior of the far-right militants.

In the literature that this group passed out under cover of Keep My Voice, they bragged about denying Utah Sen. Bob Bennett the opportunity of running for re-election in favor of archconservative Mike Lee.

Other delegates attending the state convention said that experienced Keep My Voice operatives had been at their local caucuses and strong-armed their own agenda. And those same operatives were identified at the state convention advising delegates at the microphone what to say.

Thus a militant minority group has hijacked the venerable Utah GOP grass-roots caucus and convention system. And it is currently fighting the right won under Count My Vote for candidates to earn a place on the Republican primary ballot by getting voter signatures.

This well-organized and well-financed Keep My Voice group brazenly claims to champion the caucus and convention system which they, themselves, have corrupted. After all their efforts to seize control of the official route to nomination, the far right is incensed that moderate Republicans in Utah can still get on the ballot by appealing directly to voters for signatures.

Lloyd Abbott

Paso Robles, California