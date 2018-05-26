Two McDonald’s customers in Florida are suing the fast-food chain for $5 million over unwanted cheese on their quarter-pound burgers.

According to the Miami Herald, the lawsuit seeks class-action status, as the two customers claim McDonald’s used to sell four different Quarter Pounder burger options — two of which came without cheese. Those burgers cost 30 to 90 cents less than the regular one.

But, according to the lawsuit, the restaurant changed its mind and decided to stop separately displaying these products for purchase on menus, and currently lists the availability of Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese."

Mike Stewart, AP A McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger are shown with fresh beef Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Atlanta. McDonald's is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at thousands of restaurants, a switch it first announced about a year ago as it works to appeal to customers who want fresher foods. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Now, because of the change, "customers have been forced, and continue to be overcharged for these products, by being forced to pay for two slices of cheese, which they do not want, order, or receive, to be able to purchase their desired product," the lawsuit reads, according to the Herald.

As Fox News reported, the lawsuit claims "McDonald's is being unjustly enriched by these practices because it receives payment for cheese it does not deliver to its customers.”

In fact, the lawsuit said the plaintiffs "have suffered injury as a result of their purchases because they were overcharged, and were required to pay for cheese, which is not a component of either a Quarter Pounder or a Double Quarter Pounder, that they did not want and did not receive.”

McDonald’s responded to the lawsuit in a statement sent to USA Today.

The fast-food chain does “not believe the claims in this lawsuit have legal merit. The advertised Quarter Pounder burger comes with cheese. We try to accommodate our customers’ requests by allowing them to customize their orders, such as a Quarter Pounder with no cheese."

McDonald’s trademarked the Quarter Pounder in 1975 as a frozen beef burger with a sesame seed bun, diced onions, mustard, ketchup and two pickles, according to USA Today.