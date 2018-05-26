Utah is leading the pack of dual-mission institutions of higher education. Others should take note. Many states and institutions of higher learning are beginning to look to the unique model led and championed by outgoing Utah Valley University President Matt Holland.

Secondary education costs are soaring, outpacing normal inflation increases and too often leaving students with unfinished degrees and a mountain of debt. As the nation craves affordable education, this model ought to be a part of any discussion to keep costs down while offering students a range of educational outcomes.

The dual-mission model allows an institution to embrace a variety of students, ranging from those who want skilled vocational training to those seeking advanced degrees, and brings them under the same roof.

While a few states have started similar programs, Utah has become the subject of interest, as it is the only state implementing the programs to meet the demands of growth, not to consolidate schools in light of demographic decline. As a result, Utah Valley University convened and hosted the first-ever Dual Mission Summit last week, enabling educational leaders from around the country to come together and discuss how this model, and how lessons from Utah’s dual-mission institutions — Utah Valley University, Weber State University, Dixie State University — might be applied elsewhere.

The central concern facing most in attendance was meeting the demands of citizens seeking access to higher education despite the prevalence of state education funding cuts. As of now, the model of having a few flagship state universities diminishes the pool of talent from rural areas around the country and fails to meet the needs of those left behind. Looking at Utah as a model, the summit identified a path forward in addressing these concerns.

Specifically, states are looking at merging vocational training institutions with flagship universities and concertedly building new schools, when the need arises, in areas that would benefit from revitalization. The first solution has a proven track record of enabling more students to access higher education via vocational training with lower barriers to entry while giving them the ability to transfer to a bachelor’s degree at the same institution.

A U.S. News and World Report article said 80 percent of community college students want to earn a bachelor's degree. Only 14 percent, however, meet this goal within six years. But at Weber State, which pioneered the dual-mission model in the 1960s, 62 percent of enrolled students go on to earn a bachelor’s degree after finishing their associate’s degree. By removing the chore of switching schools to pursue a higher degree, the dual-mission model establishes a more efficient track toward expanded educational opportunities.

Innovative efforts in higher education should be celebrated and emulated. All of Utah's dual-mission institutions are pursuing better ways to more fully meet the needs of 21st-century students, the businesses that will employ them and the communities that need them.

Holland is right to note that the dual-mission model, particularly when applied to schools in areas that are accessible to low-income, rural or first-generation students, has the effect of diversifying higher education. Fortunately, this model is working to meet the needs of Utah’s growing population, ensuring a well-educated citizenry will continue the state’s economic growth for years to come.