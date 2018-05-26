The royal wedding was the talk of the town this past week in Washington, D.C. Rejecting the royal family was one of the founding principles of this country, and yet here we are in Washington pining over every baby born and every couple married. It seems that our hearts yearn for it. Americans are drawn toward fantasies of princes, princesses and courtly politics. Even though we often speak of “pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps,” we seem enamored with the idea that people are born with God-given talents and position in life. And so, Washingtonians watch the royal wedding, and we love doing so.

Part of the fascination stems from the obsession of the individual. It’s easy for us as a politics-consuming people to boil big concepts and organizations down to a single personality, and we want to root for them. We want a head of state who is widely admired and free from the trappings of partisan politics like the royal family is. We’d like to have somebody who nearly every American can look to as the embodiment of our values, which is just not possible in this heavily partisan political environment.

For me, the highlight of the wedding was Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon on love. This past Sunday, my congregation in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints heard similar lessons on “Pure Love: The True Sign of Every True Disciple of Jesus Christ,” a talk originally given by Elder Massimo De Feo. Somehow we don’t always measure up to loving our neighbor as ourselves, but Washington had a pleasant pause to watch a royal wedding at which love was sung about in “Stand by Me” by The Kingdom Choir. And behold! In the little Chevy Chase Mormon congregation, Dr. Bob Madsen led a discussion about the Mormon philosophy on love that could have paralleled Bishop Curry’s message. Somehow the double dose of talking about love made a lot of us feel that, in spite of all of our troubles, there is much hope for the future.

Washingtonians also saw cause for hope with the success of the Washington Capitals toppling the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals. For the first time since 1998, the Capitals will be moving on to compete with the newly christened Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s my impression that just like our fascination with the political individual as seen in the royal wedding, we want to see sports narratives centered around star athletes and not the whole team. Indeed, the teams themselves are criticized for not focusing enough on teamwork, and I speculate this is the root cause for the lack of athletic success in a Washington chock full of sports junkies. There’s much ado about Max Scherzer and Alexander Ovechkin, but we should be lauding teamwork instead.

We’ve got to get some tough coaches who provide real leadership and enforce teamwork. Sports writers would help if they wrote more about teamwork than individual accomplishment. I’m a Washington Nationals baseball fan, but year after year it just slips away from them. In any event, we might finally have a national champion team here in Washington, and sports fans are excited.

Finally, this rumination has led me back to thinking of our sole consideration of the individual and not the group as a whole. I liken this obsession to short-sighted decision-making. We are all too likely to make a quick fix to help a few, highly-visible individuals at the expense of the nation.

This week, Congress passed another Veterans Affairs bill on the heels of President Donald Trump announcing Robert Wilkie as the new nomination for VA Secretary. This bill in part will give some veterans a chance to go to private physicians. Trump is expected to sign it next week, and it will inevitably boost his popularity among American veterans, and it should if it helps them get the health care they need. The problem is that it’s a $55 billion package. With no source of funding, it will be added to our deficit.

For regular readers of my column, you know that the deficit is the major issue I always have and always will remind people of. I believe that if we do not address it, we are headed to a cataclysmic financial disaster. For now, we need to drop our obsession with highly visible individuals and start thinking of the bigger picture.