The decision by North Korea to destroy the Punggye-ri nuclear test site has largely been hailed as a gesture of good faith ahead of possible negotiations. But not only is it a hollow gesture, it does nothing to address the issue both Kim Jong Un and President Trump have been incredulously failing to bring up in negotiations: human rights violations in North Korea.

Kim Jong Un is utilizing every possible avenue in order to maintain his regime into the future, but he does very little to promote any semblance of future prosperity for his people. The nuclear negotiations are undoubtedly paramount to United States security, but it does absolutely nothing to highlight, nor help, everyday citizens in North Korea living in extreme poverty.

A new discussion would be welcome that focuses on tackling the human rights violations under the Kim regime. Specifically, support of the “International Affairs Budget” from our Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch would go a long way in minimizing other global threats to national security. Rather than solely focusing on defense, a little more reliance on development and diplomacy would be welcome.

Nathan Ghelli

Holladay