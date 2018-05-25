When Avon Middle School North in Avon, Indiana, held a fundraiser for a local food pantry, seventh-grade student Brecken Hayes decided to donate $450 from his savings to the cause, WTHR reported.

Thursday morning, Brecken and a classmate presented a check for a little over $1,000 in student donations to the Mary Lee Maier Community Pantry, which provides food to struggling students in the area and their families.

Brecken told WTHR the things he would spend the money on for himself are wants, not needs.

“People need food and water to live, and they don’t have that,” Brecken said. “I already have it, so I don’t want to be greedy.”

Avon Middle School North’s donation is not the first gesture of support the community has offered the food pantry. Last year, the pantry’s shelves were left bare just before fall break, but after a call for donations they were helped with more than seven pallets of food and supplies.

