Zeta Bsharah, top, and Alyssa Larsen, 11th-graders at Alta High School, replicate a Salvador Dali painting during Chalk the Walk at the Sandy school on Friday. The students worked in teams of two and had four hours to re-create a famous work of art from any art movement that fit the theme of surrealism. Chalk the Walk has been a tradition at the school since 1985.